It's the time for TechSparks; apply to be in the coveted Tech30 list, registrations open
YourStory’s flagship event TechSparks is gearing up for its 11th edition. This time, it will be an all-immersive and all-virtual experience, bringing the top stakeholders of the Indian startup ecosystem under one roof. Join us on October 26-30, 2020.
The festive season is almost here, and the impact of COVID-19 on consumer behaviour is apparent. With increased digitisation, shoppers from Tier II and III cities are driving growth and reports suggest that they will be the top contributors to online purchases during this year's festive sales.
The pandemic and ensuing lockdowns have thinned out the investments into startups. In these uncertain times, many VCs are looking at venture debt as a mechanism to provide startups some insurance and help them tide over this crisis.
Meanwhile, with India opening the spacetech industry to private players, ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan said that the move will provide opportunities to startups and MSMEs. This has also bolstered the space agency's programme to put humans in space by 2021.
Applications open for Tech30
Tech30 is back! Apply now and get a chance to win a cash prize of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.
The techie driving data science at ShareChat
Debdoot Mukherjee of ShareChat has built AI products for various sectors, and applies data science to serve "relevant content".
Inside Ola Foods' bet on cloud kitchens
With its multi-brand kitchen model, Ola Foods is betting on favourable tailwinds, cloud kitchens, and contactless food delivery.
Route Mobile's journey to the stock market
Route Mobile's Rs 600-crore IPO was oversubscribed 74 times. It made a stellar debut with 105 percent rise on day one of listing.
Reskilling and upskilling college students
Delhi-based startup Coding Ninjas is an online edtech platform that helps college students gain new programming and coding skills.
Enabling migrants to find jobs amid COVID-19
Capacita Connect is helping migrants who have moved back to their home states by finding them jobs and upskilling them.
Protecting frontline workers from COVID-19
Swasner, a helmet ventilator built by the students of IIIT Bhubaneswar, can be used as part of the PPE kits for frontline workers.
The making of Jaquar Group
With its origins in 1960s, Manesar-based bath fittings business Jaquar Group has grown to become a Rs 3,600 turnover giant.
Quote of the day:
“We think that in India, demand is not a challenge. It’s a problem statement of who is going to get the demand across to the end customer in the most acceptable cost-wise and service level-wise manner."
- Raghuram Talluri, CEO and Co-founder, LoadShare
