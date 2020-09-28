It's the time for TechSparks; apply to be in the coveted Tech30 list, registrations open

Hello,





The festive season is almost here, and the impact of COVID-19 on consumer behaviour is apparent. With increased digitisation, shoppers from Tier II and III cities are driving growth and reports suggest that they will be the top contributors to online purchases during this year's festive sales.

Image Credit: Ahamed

The pandemic and ensuing lockdowns have thinned out the investments into startups. In these uncertain times, many VCs are looking at venture debt as a mechanism to provide startups some insurance and help them tide over this crisis.

Alteria Capital Managing Partner Vinod Murali

Meanwhile, with India opening the spacetech industry to private players, ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan said that the move will provide opportunities to startups and MSMEs. This has also bolstered the space agency's programme to put humans in space by 2021.





Debdoot Mukherjee of ShareChat has built AI products for various sectors, and applies data science to serve "relevant content".





R&D before launching a new brand inside Ola Foods kitchen | Image Source: Ola Foods

With its multi-brand kitchen model, Ola Foods is betting on favourable tailwinds, cloud kitchens, and contactless food delivery.





Route Mobile Founders: Rajdipkumar Gupta (left) and Sandipkumar Gupta

Route Mobile's Rs 600-crore IPO was oversubscribed 74 times. It made a stellar debut with 105 percent rise on day one of listing.





Founding team of Coding Ninjas

Delhi-based startup Coding Ninjas is an online edtech platform that helps college students gain new programming and coding skills.





Shipra Sharma Bhutani - Founder of Capacita Connect

Capacita Connect is helping migrants who have moved back to their home states by finding them jobs and upskilling them.





The students with the prototype model

Swasner, a helmet ventilator built by the students of IIIT Bhubaneswar, can be used as part of the PPE kits for frontline workers.





With its origins in 1960s, Manesar-based bath fittings business Jaquar Group has grown to become a Rs 3,600 turnover giant.





Quote of the day:

“We think that in India, demand is not a challenge. It’s a problem statement of who is going to get the demand across to the end customer in the most acceptable cost-wise and service level-wise manner."

- Raghuram Talluri, CEO and Co-founder, LoadShare





