Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival to begin from Oct 16-22; expects 2X increase in traffic

Myntra will hold its ‘Big Fashion Festival’ from October 16 to 22. This year, the fashion apparel marketplace of the Flipkart Group expects a 2X increase in traffic as compared to its previous festive season.

According to a statement from Myntra, during the festive sale, it will offer nine lakh styles from a collection of over 5,000 brands. Given its marketing campaign, the sale is expected to reach over 150 million people across India, with an uptick in demand at 4X over the business as usual (BAU). It is expected that 50 percent of the contribution will be coming from Tier-II and III markets.

Myntra said it is geared to handle the increase in traffic with technology capabilities, scaled to operate at 20,000 orders per minute at peak.

Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra

On the upcoming Big Fashion Festival, Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram, said, “The consistent momentum in demand observed over the last few months has given impetus to our brand partners, driving deeper collaborations this festive season. An event of this unprecedented magnitude is also set to provide thrust to Myntra’s ecosystem, especially the artisans, MSMEs, and our kirana store partners.”

Myntra has scaled its collection by two lakh styles in the last festive season, and has also launched region-specific ethnic collections from various parts of the country, underscoring the role of fashion during festivities.





The apparel category on Myntra is slated to contribute over 70 percent of festive demand on the platform, with other key categories being kidswear, footwear, home, and personal care and accessories.





Over 45 celebrities and 80+ influencers are engaged with, to harness the reach of Myntra Studio and social media platforms, to drive customer engagement, it said in a release.





Myntra has also integrated over 1,000 stores from close to 100 brands on its platform so far, to ensure customers get their orders delivered to their doorstep in the shortest possible time.