Impact of Farm Bills 2020 on farmer incomes and agritech startups

By Team YS|15th Oct 2020
The new Farm Bills are set to benefit marginal farmers, agritech startups, agri warehouses, and organised players in the food trade.
The ground reality of Farm Bills 2020

Farm bill

The new Farm Bills are set to benefit marginal farmers, agritech startups, agri warehouses, and organised players in the food trade. 


Yulia Aslamova’s workshop at TechSparks 2020

Yulia Aslamova at TechSparks 2020

Check out Yulia Aslamova's workshop at TechSparks 2020, where she’ll give us a glimpse on navigating the world of digital marketing. 


Zoom's latest offering: OnZoom and Zapps

Zoom new launches

Zoom has unveiled two new products at its annual user conference — events marketplace OnZoom and native app store Zapps.


Driving sales using real-time customer insights

Product Roadmap - Salesken

Surga, Co-founder, Salesken

Conversational AI startup Salesken offers real-time insights and cues to gauge customer sentiment and drive sales for companies. 


Bringing India's street food market online

Swiggy and Zomato Street food

Image credit: Daisy

The PM SVAnidhi Scheme is a win-win for both, roadside eateries and foodtech players, but will it help them bring home the bacon? 


A storytelling platform for the millenials, Gen-Z  

Plopnow

Plopnow is a global interactive fiction entertainment platform that aims to ‘edutain’ millennials and Gen Z in a format they understand.


Kickstarting job creation in UP's Purvanchal

Jagriti Enterprise

Image credit: Jagriti

Jagriti aims to inspire young Indians to lead the development of the middle-income region of Purvanchal through enterprise. 


D2C model the way forward for SMBs

Digital Playbook for SMBs

This week’s episode of Digital Playbook for SMBs, three entrepreneurs discussed the rise of D2C, and how the model is here to stay. 


