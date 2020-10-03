Reliance's online grocery service JioMart, which launched earlier in 2020, has started daily milk, bread, and fruit deliveries in select pincodes of Bengaluru and Chennai.





The subscription-based service can be enabled on the JioMart app. Users have to set a start date and delivery frequency — daily, alternate days, weekly, and monthly.

This pitches JioMart against older players in subscription-based milk and grocery deliveries, including Milkbasket, Bigbasket's BB Daily, and Swiggy-owned SuprDaily in an increasingly competitive space.



Along with milk, bread, and fruits, customers can also order select breakfast items (dosa mixes, etc.) and packs of flowers for their morning puja rituals.





Payments can be made through Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, Mobikwik, or JioMoney. JioMart plans to roll the service out in more cities in the next few months.

To check if JioMart is serviceable in a particular area, users have to enter the pin code. They can also track their recurring orders on the My Subscriptions page of JioMart.

Reliance-owned JioMart launched in 200 cities in May, and has already crossed five million app downloads. The online grocery service is available in metros, Tier I and II locations, and aims to take on the likes of Bigbasket, Grofers, Amazon Pantry, etc.







JioMart claims to be selling goods at "minimum five percent below the MRP". Discounts can sometimes go up to even 20 percent and 30 percent.





The service combines Reliance Retail's sourcing power with Reliance Jio's massive online reach to offer daily essentials and other groceries to millions of customers.

Foreign investors in Reliance Industries are betting on its omnichannel retail or 'new commerce' model that plans to combine Jio's mobile reach, Reliance Retail's offline store presence, and WhatsApp-based ordering for millions of small kirana shops.

Jim Coulter, Co-CEO, TPG, which invested Rs 1,837.5 crore in Reliance Retail, said: "Reliance Industries has utilised technology and scale to position Reliance Retail as an incredibly strong, well-organised, and innovative leader. We are excited to join with them as they seek to create a more inclusive retail industry that allows kiranas and Indian consumers to benefit from the connectivity, efficiency, and accessibility of the Reliance Retail omnichannel platform.”