How did NPCI build a world-class payments system from India? Hear Dilip Asbe at TechSparks 2020

By Team YS|18th Oct 2020
At TechSparks 2020, Dilip Asbe of NPCI will reveal the secrets and skills needed to build a revolutionary payments system.
Building a world-class payments systems

npci_capsule

At TechSparks 2020, Dilip Asbe of NPCI will reveal the secrets and skills needed to build a revolutionary payments system.


Making due diligence and onboarding simpler

Karza Technologies

Omkar, Founder of Karza Technologies

Founded in 2015, Mumbai-based Karza Technologies is an analytics, business intelligence, and automation platform.


Building an innovation ecosystem for our Desh

gururaj deshpande

Image credits: YS Design

At TechSparks 2020, Gururaj Deshpande will talk about how India can build an ecosystem and framework for innovation.


What led to data ecosystem platform Aiisma?

Aiisma

Aiisma rewards users for anonymously and consensually sharing their data with businesses to improve their products.


The future of work with Apple's Aaksha Meghawat

Aaksha Meghawat

Aaksha Meghawat, Apple

Tune in to the all-virtual TechSparks 2020 session with Aaksha Meghawat, ML Engineer at Apple, to understand the future of work.


Join SoftBank-backed eyewear startup Lenskart

Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal

Bringing joy and 'wow' in customers' and employees' lives is critical, says Peyush

If you are someone who wishes to join the Lenskart family, here are some openings for you.


Fintech startup Razorpay turns unicorn

Funding Alert- Razorpay

Harshil and Shashank, founders of Razorpay

Bengaluru-based payments startup Razorpay has turned a unicorn amidst the coronavirus pandemic after raising $100 million.


How Paytm is winning the contactless payments game

Contactless Retail

The fintech giant, which has become a prominent player in the SMB payments space, attributes its success to its Indian roots.


