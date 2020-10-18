How did NPCI build a world-class payments system from India? Hear Dilip Asbe at TechSparks 2020

At TechSparks 2020, Dilip Asbe of NPCI will reveal the secrets and skills needed to build a revolutionary payments system.





Omkar, Founder of Karza Technologies

Founded in 2015, Mumbai-based Karza Technologies is an analytics, business intelligence, and automation platform.





At TechSparks 2020, Gururaj Deshpande will talk about how India can build an ecosystem and framework for innovation.





Aiisma rewards users for anonymously and consensually sharing their data with businesses to improve their products.





Aaksha Meghawat, Apple

Tune in to the all-virtual TechSparks 2020 session with Aaksha Meghawat, ML Engineer at Apple, to understand the future of work.





Bringing joy and 'wow' in customers' and employees' lives is critical, says Peyush

If you are someone who wishes to join the Lenskart family, here are some openings for you.





Harshil and Shashank, founders of Razorpay

Bengaluru-based payments startup Razorpay has turned a unicorn amidst the coronavirus pandemic after raising $100 million.





The fintech giant, which has become a prominent player in the SMB payments space, attributes its success to its Indian roots.





