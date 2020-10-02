[Weekly funding roundup] VC funding declines by 63 percent

By Thimmaya Poojary|2nd Oct 2020
After a high in the month of September where the total funding had touched $1.8 billion, venture capital funding began on a tepid note in October
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

October has not started well for the Indian startup ecosystem as the weekly venture capital funding saw a decline compared to the previous week. In fact, in the month of September, total VC funding touched $1.8 billion.


The first week of October saw total venture funding of $82 million spread across 18 deals, which was a 63 percent decline when compared to the previous week, where the figure stood at $224 million. This drop in funding goes back to the date where the weekly funding raised was less than $100 million, which has been the trend since the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.


The majority of venture deals during this week was in the early-stage, with just a single deal in the growth stage. There were no debt deals during this week.

Key funding

Public, a location-based social network founded by news curator Inshorts, which enables people in Tier I, II, and III cities to record and share happenings around them and provide real-time local updates, secured funding of $35 million (Rs 260 crore) from venture capitalist Lee Fixel’s Addition, SIG Global, and Tanglin Venture Partners.


This is the first investment into an Indian startup by Lee Fixel’s new firm – Addition. Lee is the famed investor who made early bets into India’s consumer internet story by backing unicorns such as Flipkart and Ola while he was with private equity firm Tiger Global.

Other deals

MonotaRO Co Ltd, a MRO B2B ecommerce company from Japan, invested $15 million in a joint venture with Emtex Engineering to grow the latter's SME ecommerce business in India. Emtex Engineering operates Industrybuying.com, which has two businesses — SME ecommerce and large enterprise. MonotaRO will own 51.6 percent stake in the JV while the rest will be held by Emtex.


Bengaluru-based capital markets infrastructure startup smallcase raised $14 million in Series B financing round led by DSP Group along with existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Blume Ventures, Beenext, and WEH Ventures. The round also saw participation from Arkam Ventures; Utpal Sheth, CEO at Rare Enterprises, owned by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED). The funding will be used to continue enhancing smallcases' infrastructure stack, add more investment products and partners to the platform, and expand its technology and product teams.

Funding

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

The VC with the 35X exit: Lightspeed’s Bejul Somaia on playing the long game and the India opportunity

Sunstone Eduversity raised Rs 24 crore in Series A funding round led by Saama Capital. The round also saw participation from Ashish Gupta, MD, Helion Advisors; and Pankaj Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, PeopleStrong. Prime Venture Partners, Rajul Garg, and Purvi Capital also participated in the round. The funding will be used for hiring, curriculum building, and building of its tech platform. It will also be used to strengthen Sunstone's efforts to create industry-ready professionals. The platform aims to build a deeper network of colleges across different cities.


Bengaluru-based cleantech startup GPS Renewables raised $3 million in a Series A funding, led by Netherlands based Hivos-Triodos Fund and Hyderabad-based Caspian. The funds will be used for talent hiring and R&D.


Google-incubated education fintech startup Financepeer raised $3 million, led by a Jaipur-based NBFC, MS Fincap. The other key investors in the round were Danube, Aar Em Ventures, Angelbay Holdings, JITO Angel Network, and HEM Angels. The funding will be used to expand its partnership with educational institutions, product development and growth initiatives.


Etrio, an EV technology and product startup, raised $3 million from a set of HNI investors in Singapore. The Hyderabad-based startup's funding round was led by serial investor Janardhan Rao, Founder of Triumph Global Group – a Singapore-headquartered international commodity trading house. It plans to use this funding for customer acquisition, product development, and sales.


Bengaluru-based edtech startup StayQrious raised $2 million in seed funding round led by Learnstart, Draper Associates, Y Combinator, Nitin Sharma (First Principles VC), Lavni Ventures, and Dream Incubator (Japan). The startup will primarily use the fresh funds to build the product, coach tools, and instructional content.


SaaS-based retail visual intelligence startup Infilect raised $1.5 million in pre-series A funding led by Mela Ventures and 1Crowd, with participation from The Chennai Angels (TCA). The company will use the funding to boost its sales and marketing and R&D.


Kolkata-based legaltech startup Legal Salah raised $1 million in a seed funding round led by I2I Capitals, a family fund that comprises of angel investors. Legal Salah is a platform where one can seek legal and tax related advice, services and assistance.


Gurugram-based agritech startup AgroWave raised close to $500,000 in funding from US-based investor Sekhar Puli. It plans to use the funds to scale its product for the agricultural sector and expand its team.


ECOSTP Technologies, a startup that develops sanitation solutions through bioengineering secured an investment of $250,000 from Terwilliger Centre for Innovation in Shelter. It plans to use this funding for market expansion of its self-sustainable sewage treatment technology.


Sapio Analytics, a data driven government advisory firm with presence in the UK, the US, and India, raised $150,000 through an association with Indeed Smart City, a unit of Dentsu Aegis Network Communications India Private Limited. 


Delhi-based B2B ecommerce startup ShipsKart raised $2,25,000 in its Pre-Series A funding round led by Betatron. This fresh round of funding will be used for market growth and capacity expansion.

Undisclosed value deals

Fitness-tech startup Oga Fit raised an undisclosed amount in Pre-Series A round of funding from US-based Joyance Partners. The funds will be used towards strengthening marketing efforts, content creation, and product development.


FanPlay, a Delhi-based real money gaming startup, raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round from Redcliffe’s Dheeraj Jain, Anupam Mittal, Core91 Fund, LetsVenture platform and other marquee angel investors. This funding will be used for product market fit and scaling operations.


Codeyoung, a Bengaluru-based edtech startup, raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round of funding led by Guild Capital. This funding will be used to scale international operations, strengthen technology and hiring talent.

India connect

San Francisco and New Delhi-based sales acceleration startup SquadStack raised $5 million in a Series A funding round led by Chiratae Ventures, with participation from existing investor Blume Ventures. This funding will be used for product growth and hiring talent.

M&A

Gurugram-based online marketplace for buying and selling of automobiles, Droom, acquired Delhi-NCR based AR startup Visiolab Ideas for an undisclosed amount. As part of the acquisition, Visiolab co-founders will join the Droom team.

Edited by Megha Reddy

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This SaaS startup is gearing up to solve transport woes for logistics businesses

Shreya Ganguly

[Startup Bharat] This 24-year-old entrepreneur from Kochi offers premium handcrafted jewellery at affordable prices

Apurva P

[Startup Bharat] How this school dropout is building a Made in India alternative to Adobe Photoshop

Debolina Biswas

On Gandhi Jayanti, here's a look at 6 pop culture references on Gandhi you cannot miss

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
PayU's product innovation story; Spacetech startups and India's first manned space mission dream
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Explainer: Google Play commission structure and what Indian startups need to know

Thimmaya Poojary

These foodpreneurs are converting your favourite restaurants into cloud kitchens to serve you better

Team YS

Zwende becomes the first Indian startup to be featured by Amazon CTO Werner Vogels on AWS’ global startup showcase programme

Team YS

Stellaris Venture Partners and IFC announce AI4Biz to support early-stage AI-based SaaS startups

Sindhu Kashyaap

From people to products: how to drive business recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

Madanmohan Rao

YourStory presents AppNirbhar Bharat report with 11-point recommendation

Team YS