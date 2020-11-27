Black Friday Sale 2020: Top smartphone deals you don't want to miss

Its a deal season on ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart have kicked off 'Black Friday' sale this week. And, smartphones are in the spotlight of these deals, featuring Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and many more.

Mi 10 5G

Xiaomi is offering huge discounts on its latest smartphones. On Amazon, you can see that Xiaomi is offering Redmi Note 9 Pro at Rs 14,999 instead of Rs 17,999. And, Redmi 9 Prime, which packs a massive battery of 5,000 mAh, too is available for a discount of Rs 3,000.





Xiaomi's premium phone Mi 10 5G has the best deal and is available at Rs 44,999 instead of Rs 54,999. Almost all the Xiaomi products have deep discounts and the Black Friday could help you to bag some steal deals, which can be bought on Amazon as well as Xiaomi's own website.

Samsung Galaxy

If you have been someone eying Samsung's Galaxy series, then Samsung Galaxy S20+, as well as the Galaxy Note 10+ has exchange offers with a discount of up to Rs 14,300.





Besides this, on Flipkart's Black Friday sale, Samsung Galaxy A70's prices are slashed down by Rs 5,000, and one can buy the 6GB + 128GB variant for Rs 17,999, and 8GB RAM variant for Rs 25,999.

Apple

You might want to grab an iPhone this season as Flipkart is offering a huge discount of Rs 14,300. The iPhone XR is available for Rs 38,999 instead of Rs 47,900 for the 64GB version. The 128 GB variant of iPhone XR is also at a discount and can be bought for Rs 43,999 instead of Rs 52,900.





Other Apple smartphone too are available on heavy discounts, and you might want to check out some on Flipkart.

Realme

realme's smartphones including realme 6i, realme 6, realme X3 Superzoom and X50 Pro, and various AIoT products such as realme Buds Classic, realme Smart Watch, realme Buds Air Neo and realme Smart Cam 360 are out there on discount as well.





Around Rs 1,000 worth of discount will be applicable on realme C3, realme 6, realme 6i and narzo 20. And discounts worth Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 will be available on the realme X3 and realme X3 SuperZoom respectively, while the realme X50 Pro is available massive discount of Rs 7000. Buyers can bag these deals on Real's website as well as on Flipkart.