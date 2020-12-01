Putting butter chicken on the world map; Alia Bhatt talks about starting up

By Team YS|1st Dec 2020
In four years, cloud kitchen Goila Butter Chicken has served 300,000 portions of iconic Indian dishes. Now, it is going global.
Serving globally: Goila Butter Chicken

butter chicken

In four years, cloud kitchen Goila Butter Chicken has served 300,000 portions of iconic Indian dishes. Now, it is going global.


Alia Bhatt turns entrepreneur with Ed-a-Mamma

Alia Bhatt - Ed-a-mamma

Alia Bhatt

Actor, investor, philanthropist, and now a startup founder, Alia Bhatt speaks about starting a conscious clothing line for children.


Tracking the COVID-19 vaccine race

COVID vaccine

Image source: Pixabay

Pharma companies are racing against time and each other to develop a successful vaccine. Here’s a closer look at the top candidates.


Making the last-mile delivery electric 

Welectric co-founders

Launched in 2019, Welectric is solving problems around electric two-wheeler adoption and aims to cater to all E2W requirements.


The need for clean energy

ReNew Power Founder Sumant Sinha

ReNew Power Founder Sumant Sinha

Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman, and MD, ReNew Power, reveals a key reason why clean energy will trump polluting fossil fuels.


Paytm, BYJU'S in top 20 global unicorns

unicorns

Over 250 unicorns have been added since 2018, with a majority of those in fintech and AI. India's unicorn count stands at 25.


The importance of sustainable farming

Vipesh Garg

Horticulture Development Officer Vipesh Garg is helping farmers with unique techniques and encouraging kids towards gardening.


Medical device makers helping healthcare sector

Healthcare listicle

These five Aatmanirbhar medical device firms are catering to domestic demand, as well as exporting to other countries.


GM veteran to head Ola's electric biz

Jose Pinheiro, Head of Global Manufacturing and Operations, Ola Electric Business

Jose Pinheiro, Head of Global Manufacturing and Operations, Ola Electric Business

Jose Pinheiro was earlier the VC of manufacturing for GM Latin America. He brings over 45 years of leadership experience.


