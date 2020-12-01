Putting butter chicken on the world map; Alia Bhatt talks about starting up
- +0
- +0
Serving globally: Goila Butter Chicken
In four years, cloud kitchen Goila Butter Chicken has served 300,000 portions of iconic Indian dishes. Now, it is going global.
Alia Bhatt turns entrepreneur with Ed-a-Mamma
Actor, investor, philanthropist, and now a startup founder, Alia Bhatt speaks about starting a conscious clothing line for children.
Tracking the COVID-19 vaccine race
Pharma companies are racing against time and each other to develop a successful vaccine. Here’s a closer look at the top candidates.
Making the last-mile delivery electric
Launched in 2019, Welectric is solving problems around electric two-wheeler adoption and aims to cater to all E2W requirements.
The need for clean energy
Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman, and MD, ReNew Power, reveals a key reason why clean energy will trump polluting fossil fuels.
Paytm, BYJU'S in top 20 global unicorns
Over 250 unicorns have been added since 2018, with a majority of those in fintech and AI. India's unicorn count stands at 25.
The importance of sustainable farming
Horticulture Development Officer Vipesh Garg is helping farmers with unique techniques and encouraging kids towards gardening.
Medical device makers helping healthcare sector
These five Aatmanirbhar medical device firms are catering to domestic demand, as well as exporting to other countries.
GM veteran to head Ola's electric biz
Jose Pinheiro was earlier the VC of manufacturing for GM Latin America. He brings over 45 years of leadership experience.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
- +0
- +0