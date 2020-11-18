[Funding alert] Personal care brand Arata raises $1M in pre-Series A round

By Trisha Medhi|18th Nov 2020
Arata plans to deploy the raised funds to create brand awareness, R&D, new product launches, along with marketing and building inventory to cater to the increasing personal care products demand.
Homegrown community-led personal care startup Arata on Wednesday said it raised $1 million in pre-Series A round from Nikhil Vora (Founder and CEO of Sixth Sense Ventures) and Rohan Vaziralli. Existing investor DSG Consumer Partners, along with promoters also participated in this round.

The startup plans to deploy the raised funds to create brand awareness, R&D, new product launches, along with marketing and building inventory to cater to the increasing personal care products demand.

Launched in February 2018 by Dhruv Madhok and Dhruv Bhasin, the Delhi-based personal care brand caters to the core philosophy of clean formulations, responsible practices, and sustainability. The brand creates safe toxin-free skin, hair, and oral care products, using plant-based ingredients.


Commenting on the investment, Nikhil Vora said,

"One of the biggest themes to play out in India is wellness in everything that a future consumer will look out for. Arata can potentially be a path breaker here with its ethos lying in 100 percent natural, plant-based, chemical-free products, which are good for all. I believe that in a cluttered personal care category, they have cracked the right code."
Arata Co-founders (L:R) Dhruv Madhok, Dhruv Bhasin

Arata Co-founders (L:R) Dhruv Madhok, Dhruv Bhasin

Speaking about the recent development, the founder-duo said,

“Our revenues have grown 2x in the past seven months. Consumers today speak the language of sustainability, inclusivity, honesty, and transparency. They are forming new habit patterns and are choosing responsible brands that are not only healthy and effective but also have a positive impact on the environment. The fundraise will help us scale as we aim to become a global voice with our unique product offering.”

Arata claims that it is the first personal care company in India to use up to 100 percent recycled and recyclable plastic packaging across its entire product range. It uses waste plastic from oceans and landfills across the globe, and sanitises, melts, and remoulds the plastic into Arata packaging.


Bhasin says the startup is on track to achieve an ARR of Rs 20 crore by March 2021. Earlier, in January 2019, Arata raised Rs 3.5 crore in a seed round led by DSG Consumer Partners.

