Mapmygenome launches COVID testing lab at GMR Hyderabad International Airport

By Trisha Medhi|5th Nov 2020
Anu Acharya, Founder and CEO, Mapmygenome, said, as more flights become operational, this testing center can help in better management of the COVID situation in Hyderabad and Telangana, especially amidst fears of the second wave of infection.
Hyderabad-based personal genomics solutions company Mapmygenome has collaborated with GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) to launch an on-site coronavirus testing laboratory, giving travellers the added facility for a safe journey.


The Mapmygenome COVID Testing Lab at GHIAL was inaugurated on Wednesday by Telangana State Health Minister Etela Rajender and Dr Ranjith Reddy, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha.

As per the government mandate, international passengers on arrival have to carry their RT-PCR negative report, conducted within 96 hours before departures from the origin country, a press release from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) said.

This report has to be furnished to the state government officials deputed at the airport to avoid institutional quarantine. However, with the RT-PCR testing facility available at the airport, now passengers can also get themselves tested once they land here, it said. 


Speaking about the development, Anu Acharya, Founder and CEO, Mapmygenome said,

"The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad is one of the top airports in India, in terms of customer experience. With this test, passengers can save time and effort required for COVID testing before their journey. As more flights become operational, this test center can help in better management of the COVID situation in Hyderabad and Telangana, especially amidst fears of second wave of the infection."
Anu Acharya, Founder and CEO, Mapmygenome

Anu Acharya, Founder and CEO, Mapmygenome

Mapmygenome partners with Apollo Clinic to offer DNA-based health tests


The ICMR and NABL certified lab will be operational 24/7 for passengers and airport personnel. 


Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), said, "In line with MoCA and state government guidelines, we have come up with a COVID-19 testing facility at the airport itself to ensure easier availability of testing for all arriving international passengers and others who require access to such a facility. With a negative RT-PCR test report, the arrival international passengers can continue their onward journey or get exemption from Institutional Quarantine,"


"However, they will have to undergo home quarantine as per the govt norms, unless they qualify for special exemptions as per applicable government rules. In case of a positive result, the passenger will be processed in line with applicable ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) protocols by the State authorities", added Pradeep.


(With inputs from PTI )

Edited by Megha Reddy

