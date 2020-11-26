Top fintech trends of 2020; Edtech startup Unacademy's valuation touches $2B

From companies joining the unicorn club to UPI trumping other payment services, 2020 has seen significant trends unfold in India's fintech industry.





Unacademy Founders

Unacademy has raised undisclosed funds, valuing at $2 billion. It had turned unicorn in September after raising $150 million.





Peel-Works Founder-CEO Sachin Chhabra and Co-founder Nidhi Ramachandran

B2B ecommerce startup Peel-Works' retail management platform helps improve the efficiency and profitability of mom-and-pop stores.





Anish and Aditya Ishan (from L-R), Co-founders of Latambarcem Brewers

Latambarcem Brewers, with its brands Maka di and Borécha, is expecting a turnover of Rs 25-30 crore in the next financial year.





Founding team of Cybernetyx

Cybernetyx creates novel ways of human-computer interaction using intelligent vision, enabling a direct human interface.





Aashita Chadha and Abhishek Chadha, Co-founders of KariGhars

Launched in 2010, KariGhars provides turnkey interior designing solutions and the company has so far completed work on 5,000 homes.





HopeQure, a mental wellness startup, enables people to obtain therapy and counselling through a secure virtual platform.





Mangesh Panditrao, CEO, Shoptimize

Shoptimize provides SMBs and large businesses with a D2C ecommerce platform to create online stores, integrate payment gateways etc.





