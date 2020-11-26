Top fintech trends of 2020; Edtech startup Unacademy's valuation touches $2B

By Team YS|26th Nov 2020
From companies joining the unicorn club to UPI trumping other payment services, 2020 has seen significant trends unfold in India's fintech industry.
How India's fintech industry fared in 2020

Fintech

From companies joining the unicorn club to UPI trumping other payment services, 2020 has seen significant trends unfold in India's fintech industry.


Unacademy's valuation touches $2 billion

unacademy team

Unacademy Founders

Unacademy has raised undisclosed funds, valuing at $2 billion. It had turned unicorn in September after raising $150 million.


Making kirana stores more efficient

Peel-works founders

Peel-Works Founder-CEO Sachin Chhabra and Co-founder Nidhi Ramachandran

B2B ecommerce startup Peel-Works' retail management platform helps improve the efficiency and profitability of mom-and-pop stores.


Bridging the gap in Indian craft beer market

maka di

Anish and Aditya Ishan (from L-R), Co-founders of Latambarcem Brewers

Latambarcem Brewers, with its brands Maka di and Borécha, is expecting a turnover of Rs 25-30 crore in the next financial year.


The making of an interactive display solution

Product Roadmap - Cybernetyx

Founding team of Cybernetyx

Cybernetyx creates novel ways of human-computer interaction using intelligent vision, enabling a direct human interface.


A one-stop solution for designing homes

KariGhars

Aashita Chadha and Abhishek Chadha, Co-founders of KariGhars

Launched in 2010, KariGhars provides turnkey interior designing solutions and the company has so far completed work on 5,000 homes.


An integrated platform for mental healthcare

HopeQure

HopeQure, a mental wellness startup, enables people to obtain therapy and counselling through a secure virtual platform.


Building D2C ecommerce platform for SMBs, brands 

shoptimize

Mangesh Panditrao, CEO, Shoptimize

Shoptimize provides SMBs and large businesses with a D2C ecommerce platform to create online stores, integrate payment gateways etc.


Top fintech trends of 2020; Edtech startup Unacademy's valuation touches $2B
