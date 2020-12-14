‘COVID-19 has brought healthcare innovation to the forefront’ – 30 quotes from India’s coronavirus struggle

By Madanmohan Rao|14th Dec 2020
In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the week of December 7-13 that frame India’s battle with COVID-19.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


Innovation is the key to solving the world's toughest challenges whether it is stopping a pandemic, avoiding climate disaster, or just raising human productivity. - Bill Gates


COVID-19 has brought healthcare innovation to the forefront as the virus went from large cities to all the small towns. - Sandeep Singhal, Nexus VP

Democratic countries where human rights are respected and where women are able to reach top positions in society are also the countries that are the best equipped to handle crises by COVID-19. - Maggie McGrath, Forbes


The work done by the Ismaili Muslim community during the pandemic by sending drinking water to multiple COVID-19 centres in the City, is most commendable and exemplary. - Neelam Andrade, NESCO


Affordable, reliable childcare shouldn’t be a luxury for some. It should be available to all—during COVID-19 and always. - Melinda Gates

ALSO READ

Here are the top 10 initiatives by humanitarian, actor, and hero Sonu Sood in 2020

We are in no position to ignore the kind of damage that has been unleashed on the environment, because we are not equipped to handle repercussions. Look at how we are struggling in this pandemic, which is a result of us meddling with nature. - Rohit Varma, Nature inFocus

De-densified workspaces and a distributed workforce environment are here to stay. - Amit Ramani, Awfis

Cleaning is an evergreen and recession-proof business. With COVID-19, the need for cleaning and hygiene has only gone up. - Lav Agrawal, Smart Clean


As per most surveys, close to 25 percent of the consumers today are driven by health and hygiene choices. - Gaurav Sharma, Investcorp India


The worst casualty of the pandemic has been the restaurant industry. - Chef Manish Mehrotra


The pandemic has challenged everyone, and the level of fear and uncertainty is very high. - Ram Devineni, Priya Shakti

The pandemic has been especially rough on solopreneurs, forcing many of them to shut shop. - Yash Raj Agrawal, Gimbooks

The year 2020 has been full of unprecedented challenges for businesses across India, and especially small businesses. - Manish Tiwary, Amazon India

ALSO READ

AI, machine learning playing a key role in fight against COVID, say experts

There’s never been a better time to double down on live social games. In a post-COVID world, people are looking for new ways to connect, to relate, to compete, and to share. - Justin Keeling, Lumikai


The huge growth in social gaming, where friends and family are gaming together, will outlast the pandemic. - Salone Sehgal, Lumikai


With Meghalaya becoming a sort of an escape for people from crowded cities where the pandemic has hit the most, it is only natural that, from a business point of view, more spaces will begin to be open for hosting. - Annie Jyrwa, Airbnb superhost

COVID-19 has brought in a seismic shift in school education. Beyond online classes, students need a lot of support in a remote learning environment for a full schooling impact. - Smita Deorah, LEAD School

People are spending more time at home and that is why the whole pandemic situation has actually boosted the home fashion business worldwide. - Aditya Gupta, The Rug Republic

1

It was a watershed moment for the ecommerce industry in India because there were shifts from both demand and supply side with this new normal. - Ankur Bisen, Technopak

During this pandemic, storytelling has taken the popular marketing strategy tagline “humanise your brand” to the next level. - Miri Rodriguez, ‘Brand Storytelling’

Consumer behaviour has shifted towards digital media due to the pandemic. - Mathew Job, CGCEL


Consumers are rebalancing rather than reducing expenditure away from outdoor entertainment, cinema, and concerts to OTT and gaming. - KPMG


The pandemic-induced lockdown has left more power in the hands of the average Indian viewer whose consumption patterns are driven by convenience viewing and the want for newer content. - Mrinal Jha, Undercover Utopia


The COVID-19 crisis has been a financial wake-up call for millennials. There is a surge in awareness of money management saving for the long term, being careful with spending, and pursuing better investment. - Kusal Roy, Standard Chartered Bank


With branchless banking and contactless payment being the new norm, COVID-19 has indeed accelerated the digital adoption of financial services among both white-collar and blue-collar workers in India. – Vinay Bagri, NiYO

The lockdown had the unintended consequence of accelerating the country's up-and-coming agritech ecosystem. - Accel Partners and Omnivore report

While the world is reeling under the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, India has seen tech investments crossing over $38 billion in the last five or six months. - Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog

ALSO READ

Learn to earn: How people are reskilling to survive the Covid era

There has been a series of global trends that began long before the pandemic. The pandemic just made it disruptive. - Chandresh Nigam, Axis Asset Management

When creative minds are behind locked doors, our souls expand to express more through art. - Shobha Iyer

From the fight against this global pandemic, rejoicing in celebratory moments, standing up for those communities impacted by the pandemic, to bonding over rediscovered shows, interests and memes, India came together beautifully on Twitter this year. - Manish Maheshwari, Twitter India


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How AMD’s full-stack, multi-layered features ensure security in a changing world

Akash Malhotra, Director Security Product Management, AMD

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

A 24-year-old Hiren Lathiya believed the future was e-commerce. Six years later, on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale 2020, his brand earned Rs 1 cr in just 7 days

Team YS

How fish and poultry startup FreshToHome reached EBITDA profitability in Bengaluru and Delhi

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Year in review: How was 2020 for edtech, ecommerce, online gaming, and more?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

A 24-year-old Hiren Lathiya believed the future was e-commerce. Six years later, on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale 2020, his brand earned Rs 1 cr in just 7 days

Team YS

Flipkart launches Nokia laptops in India

Press Trust of India

Spice Money ropes in Sonu Sood as brand ambassador in return for minority equity stake

Press Trust of India

Data sciences, tech needs to be given due importance in every industry: OYO's Ritesh Agarwal

Press Trust of India

Dunzo launches ‘Food Court’, where you can order from multiple restaurants in one order

Sindhu Kashyaap

Close to 10 crore people will have access to investment products in the next 5 years, says Fisdom’s Subramanya SV

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter