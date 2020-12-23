What to expect from the IPO landscape in 2021; 10 techies who are transforming our lives
How the IPO markets fared in 2020
The year started out badly for the IPO markets due to COVID-19. But after recovery, IPOs have delivered record-breaking performances.
10 techies who are making our lives simpler
Here are 10 techies whose personal and professional journeys, and their tryst with technology, you loved reading about in 2020.
Preparing India for the next pandemic
Vibhu Jain of Merck reveals how the company is making India an infectious disease-ready nation, and the learnings from COVID-19.
Using AI and tech to play chess
The Square Off Chessboard is a connected chessboard powered by AI and controlled through an app where the pieces move on their own.
Enabling team management
Wurkr facilitates, encourages, and enables a ‘working together from anywhere’ ecosystem in a video-enabled fully immersive workplace.
How India can create more jobs
The country’s largest private-sector employer, Quess Corp, suggests a three-pronged approach to solve India's unemployment crisis.
Harnessing the power of stories
Rachana and Sonika Agarwal started Storydip, focusing on English and Hindi stories with female protagonists who can inspire girls.
Lessons on how SMBs can go digital
Here are the five key small business ideas and learnings on how to go digital as the world goes virtual due to COVID-19.
