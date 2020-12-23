What to expect from the IPO landscape in 2021; 10 techies who are transforming our lives

The year started out badly for the IPO markets due to COVID-19. But after recovery, IPOs have delivered record-breaking performances.





Top Techies

Here are 10 techies whose personal and professional journeys, and their tryst with technology, you loved reading about in 2020.





Vibhu Jain of Merck reveals how the company is making India an infectious disease-ready nation, and the learnings from COVID-19.





The founders of Square Off

The Square Off Chessboard is a connected chessboard powered by AI and controlled through an app where the pieces move on their own.





Wurkr founder, Annil Chandel

Wurkr facilitates, encourages, and enables a ‘working together from anywhere’ ecosystem in a video-enabled fully immersive workplace.





India's largest private-sector employer Quess Corp's Ajit suggests a three-pronged approach to create jobs

The country’s largest private-sector employer, Quess Corp, suggests a three-pronged approach to solve India's unemployment crisis.





(Different genres of stories on Storydip platform)

Rachana and Sonika Agarwal started Storydip, focusing on English and Hindi stories with female protagonists who can inspire girls.





Here are the five key small business ideas and learnings on how to go digital as the world goes virtual due to COVID-19.





