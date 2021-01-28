[Jobs Roundup] Work with agritech startup DeHaat in its mission to increase profits for Indian farmers

Last week, Patna and Gurugram-based agritech platform DeHaat raised $30 million in a Series C funding led by Prosus Ventures (previously Naspers). The round also saw participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital India, FMO, Omnivore, and AgFunder.





With an aim to aggregate 10 million Indian farmers while helping them increase their profitability, the agritech startup integrates a digital marketplace with a rural network of last-mile service delivery centres and connects various agricultural companies with farmers.





DeHaat claims it has experienced 3.5X annual growth over the past two years and has created a rural retail network of over 1,300 DeHaat micro-entrepreneurs for last-mile delivery, serving more than 3.6 lakh farmers located across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

DeHaat executive team

If you want to be part of the full-stack agritech startup's growth journey, these job openings may be for you:

Product Marketing Manager

Experience required: 5+ years

DeHaat is looking for a product marketing manager to work with its business stakeholders, engineers, and designers to deliver customer experiences through its core marketplace product. The candidate will also drive numbers around the conversion funnel, across user journey for buyers and sellers, and use customer research, market and competitive intelligence, and product performance data to represent the voice of the customer.





The product marketing manager will also partner with DeHaat's product management team to develop long-term product strategies, roadmap, and more.





For more information, click here.

Senior Product Designer

Experience required: N/A

The senior product manager at DeHaat will manage multiple cross-functional products, create user journey, user persona, user scenarios, user stories, user flows, as well as visualise, and prototype ideas to communicate concepts, conveying design ideas via sketches, wireframes, hi-fidelity mockups, prototypes, and animations.





The role also involves designing and developing a design system for assigned projects, conducting usability testing, and writing interview scripts.





For more information, click here.

Android Developer

Experience required: N/A

This role involves designing and building apps to be used by millions of farmers and agribusinesses. It also entails building performant apps that work well on low-end devices, low bandwidth networks, and even offline.





The Android developer will also work with spatial imagery data to build map-based solutions for farmers and businesses, work closely with PMs, UX designers, and back-end developers to implement front-end, investigate performance and scalability bottlenecks, and (re)write code with performance optimisation in mind.





For more information, click here.

Senior Testing Engineer

Experience required: N/A

DeHaat is looking for a senior testing engineer to conduct analysis at the module level, including identifying gaps in requirements and artefacts, preparing and maintaining traceability coverage matrix, identifying integration points with other modules and systems, and preparing test scenarios and cases to cover them.





Other responsibilities include conducting a peer review of test cases written by team members, supporting test managers, or product managers in risk identification and management.





For more information, click here.

Senior Business Analyst

Experience required: 4+ years

The senior business analyst will work closely with teams across DeHaat to understand data requirements and develop solutions that allow them to make data-backed decisions, build reports, and produce analyses and visualisations that directly impact the business, and drive operational excellence within the startup.





The role also involves analysing online/offline marketing campaigns with insights on performance, and setting goals and driving the roadmap for the business intelligence team.





For more information, click here.