The startup behind the style of Aishwarya Rai, Saif Ali Khan and Disha Patani

By Ramarko Sengupta & Kanishk Singh|11th Feb 2021
Founder of celebrity, fashion, film and wedding styling startup, Wardrobist, Aastha Sharma has styled the red carpet looks of stars at the celebrated Cannes Film Festival since 2015.
Good morning


Have you ever wondered how to get that perfect red carpet look? Meet Aastha Sharma, who has styled the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan and Disha Patani, among many others. 


The founder of celebrity, fashion, film, and wedding styling startup Wardrobist, Aastha and her team are the force behind the style of several B-town celebs. 

Aastha Sharma with Aishwarya Rai

Wardrobist Founder Aastha Sharma (extreme left) with Aishwarya Rai

In her interview with HerStory, Aastha talks about how she became a stylist and what it takes to become one. She also reveals how she actually wanted to pursue a different career path altogether before fate intervened and she got bitten by the fashion bug.


The former Harper’s Bazaar senior stylist launched her Mumbai-based startup in 2012 after a two-year stint at the iconic fashion magazine. 


The Interview

While COVID-19 put healthcare systems around the world to the test, it also provided an opportunity for digital healthcare to take centre stage. Over the last few months, MediBuddy enabled patients to access doctors through teleconsultations. The digital healthcare platform raised $20 million in June last year, and recently raised another $20 million as part of its Series B funding round. CEO Satish Kannan says the funding will help the startup scale up, and provide more services to patients.


Editor’s Pick: 100x entrepreneur

How entrepreneur Viraj Sheth started influencer marketing agency Monk Entertainment


Viraj Sheth's entrepreneurial journey started at the age of 21, and one of the biggest hurdles he faced was convincing his parents. He had known Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps on social media, since their college days and they found an opportunity in the influencer marketing segment. In 2018, the duo launched Monk Entertainment, a digital media startup, to focus on providing talent management, video production, social media management, and influencer marketing. Read more.

Viraj Sheth, Monk Entertainment


Startup Spotlight

Twelfth Man, India's first fantasy football app, is tapping into the country's football fan base


Football is the second-most popular sport in India in terms of player participation, and the third-most in terms of TV viewership. With an aim to tap into India's growing football craze, Kush Desai started NxGn Sports Interactive, whose flagship product Twelfth Man is India's first football-only fantasy gaming platform. Promoted by Sunil Chhetri, the app has onboarded three lakh user in nine months. Read more.

Twelfth Man Snapshot

Infographic: YS Design


News & Updates

  • After the Centre asked Twitter to block 1,178 accounts and warned the micro-blogging platform of consequences in case of non-compliance, Twitter came out with an official statement saying that they "do not believe" that the actions they have been directed to take would violate the 'fundamental right to free expression'.





Before you go, stay inspired with… 

kunal shah, budget 2021, cred
“India requires more job creators and for that, we need to celebrate entrepreneurs.”

Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED


