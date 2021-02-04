ARAI ties up with AIM-NITI Aayog to boost startup ecosystem in mobility sector

By Press Trust of India|4th Feb 2021
The partnership between Automotive Research Association of India and Atal Innovation Mission (AIM)- NITI Aayog will help startups with industry connects, B2B innovations, and provide technical guidance and hand-holding for technology realisation.
The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and Atal Innovation Mission (AIM)- NITI Aayog have signed a statement of intent (SOI) to boost the startup ecosystem in the mobility sector, officials said.

ARAI Director Dr Reji Mathai said, "Under this initiative, the ARAI will use its TechNovuus platform and lend its experience, expertise, and equipment to nurture startups working in the mobility segment."

To begin with, startups being incubated under the AIM and the ones associated with any other programme of the AIM shall be provided with necessary help to transform their ideas to reality, he said.


"Special attention will be given to evaluate the usability and commercial feasibility of the concept. The partnership will help startups with industry connects, B2B innovations, and provide technical guidance and hand-holding for technology realisation," he added.


Mission Director of AIMR Ramanan, said, "We are happy to form a partnership with an institution like ARAI, best known for its contribution to the automotive sector in the country. Our objective is to create a culture of innovations across India, to build problem-solving mindset among the student community."


This partnership will move forward with a specific goal of creating mobility, electric mobility, transportation, sustainable development goals, and digital infrastructure in cities and villages, he said.

ARAI General Manager Ujjwala Karle, coordinator of the joint initiative, said, "We will collaborate under the Atal New India Challenge (ANIC) for deployment of technologies identified as challenges/problem statements by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways."

"We shall jointly work to foster technology for social benefit such as road safety, mobility and automotive components etc. Eventually generating a compendium of good practices in development and deployment of ANIC in mobility and automotive components," she said.


Startups can connect with the platform the its first phase till February 15, the ARAI official said.

