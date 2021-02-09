Ushur, the Santa-Clara and Bengaluru-based no-code intelligent automation company, has raised $5 million as part of its $25 million Series B funding from growth investment firm Iron Pillar and Alfac Global Ventures. This is the second investment from Iron Pillar Fund II, targeting growth stage cloud software companies.





The startup's Series B round was led by Third Point Ventures with participation from existing investor, 8VC. The company and its Board decided to extend the round to add Iron Pillar to its roster of investors, due, in large part, to Iron Pillar’s global network of customers and partners for Ushur.

“We’re thrilled to have Iron Pillar partner with Ushur in our mission to make digital customer experiences personal, convenient, and satisfying at scale. It’s further proof that omnichannel, self-service engagements are the way of the future in insurance and beyond. We look forward to working closely with Iron Pillar to scale Ushur to new heights," said Ushur CEO and Co-founder Simha Sadasiva.





The startup uses NLP and no-code automation to deliver “digital-first” customer experience solutions for industries like insurance, finance, and healthcare. The statement shared by the investment firm added platform automates interactions over web, mobile, and email, transforming high-contact interactions into quick self-service workflows for the end-user, significantly increasing engagement, reducing processing time, and delivering customer delight in over 60 languages.





Mohanjit Jolly, Partner at Iron Pillar, added:

“The Iron Pillar team is delighted to be investing in Ushur, and joining a remarkable team and co-investors in building a leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise. The Ushur team has taken process automation to the next level by embedding much-needed intelligence in the workflows, with ease of application development and deployment for the business user. We are looking forward to a deep partnership with Ushur over the coming years and building a juggernaut in the space.”