Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 2, 2021)

Budget 2021: Government allocates Rs 830 Cr for Fund of Funds for Startups

The government has allocated Rs 830 crore for the Fund of Funds for Startups in the Budget 2021-22, which is higher than the revised estimate of about Rs 430 crore.





The government has set up a Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore. The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is the operating agency for the FFS. The allocation for the fund of funds in Budget 2020-21 was Rs 1,054.97 core, but it was revised to Rs 429.99 crore.





Ind-Ra sees Budget numbers more credible, achievable

India Ratings on Monday said the Budget numbers are more credible and achievable than in the past many years, and the government may even exceed the revenue targets if the current tax buoyancy level is maintained.





The fiscal arithmetic in Budget 2021-22 is more convincing than earlier years. At the core of the Budget is the nominal GDP growth of 14.4 percent, which looks plausible with 10 percent real GDP growth, India Ratings Chief Economist Devendra Pant and Principal Economist Sunil Kumar Sinha said in a note.

Budget 2021: Government proposes single securities market code

The government on Monday proposed introducing a unified securities markets code, a move that will help in boosting the ease of doing business in the country's financial markets. The proposed move would help in cutting down compliance costs and reducing the friction between rules enacted by capital markets watchdog SEBI, depositories, and the government, experts said.





Twitter restores accounts hours after withholding them in view of the ongoing farmer protests

On Monday, Twitter withheld Kisan Ekta Morcha and 250 other accounts on the government's notice in view of the ongoing farmers' agitation. The accounts have now been restored by Twitter after hours of withholding them.





A government source had earlier told YourStory that the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) had directed Twitter to 'withhold' or block around 250 Twitter accounts that were using "ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide" hashtag and making fake, intimidatory, and provocative tweets on January 30, 2021.





Govt to strengthen the framework of NCLT: Finance Minister

The government will strengthen the framework of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and implement systems such as e-courts along with alternate methods of debt resolution, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.





Besides, the government will also introduce special framework for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which have been facing stress since the coronavirus pandemic.