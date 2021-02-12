Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 12, 2021)

Infosys to invest $1M in ideaForge Technology

IT services major Infosys on Thursday said it will invest an additional $ 1 million (about Rs 7.2 crore) in ideaForge Technology, a UAV systems manufacturing company. In 2016, Infosys had announced investing in ideaForge, an Indian start-up focused on unmanned aerial vehicle or UAV solutions (drones)





Flipkart partners with MSSIDC, MSKVI

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday said it has partnered with Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation and Maharashtra State Khadi & Village Industries Board to bring local artisans and small as well as medium businesses into the ecommerce fold. The partnership under Flipkart Samarth programme will enable Maharashtra's local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and smaller industries to showcase their hallmark products like Khadi, Paithani sarees, wooden toys, handmade artefacts, jewellery and paper products, purses and other key handicraft products to customers across the country, a statement said.

Flipkart sellers program





Children's nutrition brand Zingavita raises Rs 3 Cr from Anicut Angel Fund

Chandigarh-based Adthera Consumer Brands, which owns and operates Zingavita, a children's nutrition brand which is into the business of food supplement for kids, has raised Rs 3 crore in an angel funding led by Anicut Angel Fund.





Founded by Rohit Anand and Sachin Goel in 2020, Zingavita claims to be aimed at meeting the various nutritional requirements of a growing child in a format that is fun, exciting, and guaranteed to deliver the goods.





FingerprintJS raises $8M in Series A for fraud prevention APIs

Chicago-based browser fingerprinting as a service startup, FingerprintJS Inc, on Friday announced that it has raised $8 million in Series A funding led by Nexus Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from Uncorrelated Ventures, Hack VC, ERA's Remarkable Ventures fund and prominent angel investors including Rony Kahan, Chairman and Co-founder of Indeed.





Pepperfry raises Rs 35 Cr debt capital led by InnoVen

The online furniture startup Pepperfry has raised Rs 35 crore in debt capital raised by the venture debt firm InnoVen Capital. The startup has seen significant growth in the past months, with improved economics for the business. The startup had raised funding last February.



