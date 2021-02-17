Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 17, 2021)

Homegrown short video platform Chingari, which shot to fame after the TikTok ban in 2020, has launched social commerce — a move that marks its vertical expansion. Every video that gets uploaded on the Chingari app will be parsed frame by frame using computer vision and complex algorithms to detect objects that will then be matched with a live shopping catalogue on Amazon.in. This will make every video on users' feeds shopping-enabled in real-time, and also generate affiliate revenues for content creators on Chingari.

IBM and Tech Mahindra said they were deepening their collaboration, especially in areas like 5G, hybrid cloud, automation, and cybersecurity, as the two tech giants work towards building a billion-dollar ecosystem over the next three years. The partnership will also see co-creation and co-innovation through innovation labs and Centres of Excellence as the two companies strengthen their partnership to pursue the $1 trillion Hybrid Cloud market opportunity.

Tata Communications announced a partnership with Google Cloud to drive cloud adoption and transform Indian businesses. The partnership will enable organisations to deploy and access Google Cloud services through Tata Communications' IZO managed cloud. As a Google Cloud India Partner, Tata Communications will support organisations with services across infrastructure modernisation, data centre transformation, application modernisation, smart analytics, multi-cloud deployments, and more.

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy has raised Rs 25 crore debt fund from InnoVen Capital, the venture debt firm said on Tuesday. With a network of over 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3,000 diagnostic centres, and 2,500 pharmacies, covering over 95 percent of all pin codes in India, MediBuddy claims that it is well-positioned to strengthen its leadership position by providing 24x7 access to a range of healthcare services across India.

Global neobank Zolve has raised $15 million in a seed round led by Accel Partners and Lightspeed Ventures. The round marked the first investment by Founder Collective, an investor in Airtable and Uber, in an Indian startup. Founded in December 2020, Zolve is a cross-border neobank focussed on catering to the global citizen. The team believes this to be a $85 billion market. The funds will be used to build the core technology platform, the team, and marketing efforts.

Nothing, a new consumer technology venture by OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei, on Tuesday said it would allow the general public to invest $1.5 million (about Rs 11 crore) in the company. Following this community funding round, investors will have access to Nothing's private community through which they will get exclusive benefits and insights into the company, it said.

The Tata Group is acquiring 68 percent stake in online grocery platform BigBasket for around Rs 9,500 crore as it bids to expand in the fast-growing ecommerce space in India, according to sources. The salt-to-software conglomerate, which has been working to gain majority control in the Bengaluru-based startup for months, has finally signed the deal, according to people in the know of the development.





Bengaluru-based Ohm Mobility, a fintech and clean transportation startup founded in February 2020, has acquired Nagpur-based company CloudNBFC that develops loan management systems for financiers.

Ohm is part of the 'Microsoft for Startups' accelerator programme, and claims to be backed by world-class advisors and angel investors.

Pune-based edtech startup Pariksha on Wednesday said it has raised $2 million in pre-Series A round led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, along with LetsVenture Plus, 9Unicorns, and Innercircle. Existing investors, including INSEAD Angels and Venture Catalysts, also participated in the round.