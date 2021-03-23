Biggest learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic

By Team YS|23rd Mar 2021
It wasn't just education that took the digital route; sectors ranging from healthtech, edtech, fintech, OTT, and foodtech also grew at an accelerated pace.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Last March, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, it proved to be momentous for India's digital story. 


With educational institutions closed, edtech startups took the lead to bridge the learning gap. Online learning brought down barriers to democratise access to quality education while removing the need to attend physical classrooms by leveraging technology.

Edtech COVID-19

It wasn't just education that took the digital route; sectors ranging from healthtech, edtech, fintech, OTT, and foodtech also grew at an accelerated pace.


Increased digitisation led to ecommerce taking a more central role in India's functioning, leading to many companies such as logistics solution provider Shiprocket to adapt its processes and offerings to support sellers in the shift from offline to online.

Shan Kadavil

FreshToHome CEO Shan Khadavil says that consumer behaviour altered dramatically, with people prioritising "safety" and "hygiene" as they moved to purchase food online. 


The pandemic also changed business models, forced many companies to pivot, and put Indian startups at the forefront in the effort to revive the country's economy. 


Click here to read more.


The Interview

For a healthy democracy, it is important for governments to take the opinions and suggestions of the citizens. To achieve that, MyGov takes use of social media to communicate the decisions of the government and take the inputs from the citizens. CEO Abhishek Singh says that for the Union Budget of FY22, the platform received 25,000 suggestions from the citizens to forward them to the government. 


Editor’s Pick: Techie Tuesday

Sachin Arora's tryst with computers began when his father's friend began teaching him programming. He was also the first from his family to take up engineering. Today, Sachin is the co-founder and CTPO of Chqbook, a YourStory 2020 Tech 30 startup, which simplifies financial services for small business owners. Read more.

Techie Tuesday - Sachin Arora

Sachin Arora

Startup Spotlight

Using natural sources of nutrients to make healthy food and beverages


When Dhruv Bhushan lost 70 kg, he realised the importance of nutrition and decided to uncomplicate the process of living a healthy lifestyle. So, he and Dev Kabir Malik founded Habbit.Health, an ecosystem of nutritional F&B products. The startup has launched a range of nutritional products that included proteins, ice creams, and super shakes. Read more.

Habbit Health

Image credits: YS Design Team

News & Updates







Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Siddhant Wangdi, Founder, Meatigo.com

Siddhant Wangdi, Founder, Meatigo.com

“It is true that last year was a struggle but one of our biggest learnings from the pandemic is to keep delivering the best service to customers despite crises.”

Siddhant Wangdi, Founder and CEO, Meatigo


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[The Turning Point] Why this techie left his job at Mindtree and launched a startup from a small town in Madhya Pradesh

Future-proofing social media for the next billion users: Key takeaways from this vibrant Fireside chat

OnePlus 9 series to be unveiled tomorrow: All you need to know

This financial literacy startup enables people to make a career in the stock market

Daily Capsule
Biggest learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

‘Product-market fit is a lifelong journey for a startup’ – 35 quotes of the week from Indian startup journeys

Future-proofing social media for the next billion users: Key takeaways from this vibrant Fireside chat

Brave new world: Navigating India’s evolving social media landscape | 5 key takeaways from sector leaders

Meet the D2C startups that raised funding this year and are poised to grow further

This financial literacy startup enables people to make a career in the stock market

This startup helps new users dabble in the stock market without investing real money

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter