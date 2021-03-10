Flipkart launches third edition of ‘Girls Wanna Code’ programme

India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has launched the third edition of “Girls Wanna Code”, an initiative to encourage the next generation of women coders in the country.





Launched in 2018, Girls Wanna Code programme of Flipkart aims to chart out a path for women in the field of technology and tap into various engineering colleges in the country.





Through the mentorship and comprehensive upskilling programme, Flipkart aims at creating a strong community for aspiring coders from not only metro cities, but also Tier-II cities and beyond. This is a three-month programme where 200 participants from across the country will be mentored by leaders from Flipkart.

The students who excel in this programme can appear for Flipkart's full-time and internship hiring opportunities.





According to Flipkart, inclusion forms a core tenet of its organisational values and will remain a top priority in 2021.





On the importance of enabling more women in technology, Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer at Flipkart, said,

“We are committed to creating the right kind of opportunities that enable more women to pursue successful careers in technology. The Girls Wanna Code programme is aimed at creating an empowering community and providing mentorship to a larger group from across India. Through this, we aim to unlock new opportunities for women that will help them pursue ambitious careers.”

This initiative was started with just three colleges and it has come expanded to 14. The latest edition also saw over 5,000 registrations.





A past participant of this programme, Rutvika Pravin Patil said, “Over the course of the programme, I gained confidence in understanding and applying algorithms and data structures. It helped improve my approach to problem-solving and pushed me to challenge myself. It has provided me with a solid foundation on coding and has given me the confidence to stand shoulder to shoulder with my peers.”