Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 30, 2021)

By Team YS|30th Mar 2021
YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest startup news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Nazara Technologies debut on public markets today at 81 pc premium over issue price

Gaming and sports media platform Nazara technologies marked its debut on the Indian public markets NSE and BSE with a bumper opening. The company shares were listed at 81 percent premium over the issue price. The shares listed at Rs 1,990 on NSE, a 80.74 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 1,101. On BSE, the scrip got listed at Rs 1,971, a 79.02 percent premium. As of 10:49 am, the issue reached a higher value of Rs 2026.90 and attained the lowest value of Rs 1652.10. 

Nazara Technologies

Biocon partners with Libbs Farmaceutica to launch generic formulations in Brazil

Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said its subsidiary has joined hands with Libbs Farmaceutica to launch generic drugs in Brazil, the world's sixth most populous country. Biocon Pharma, a unit of the company, has tied up with Brazil-based Libbs Farmaceutica to introduce generic formulations in the Latin American country, Biocon Ltd said in a statement.

Foodtech startup Daalchini eyes expansion in 20 cities

Delhi-based Daalchini Technologies﻿, a startup that makes affordable home-cooked food available through Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled physical and digital vending machines, announced plans to expand its presence across India. The platform is planning to grow from 400 to 600 vending machines across 20 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Chandigarh, and Mohali. 

Edited by Anju Narayanan

