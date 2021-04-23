Consider converting vacant office buildings into temporary COVID care facilities: Government tells companies

By Press Trust of India|23rd Apr 2021
The corporate affairs ministry, which is implementing the companies law, has also clarified that spending by corporates towards setting up COVID care facilities and makeshift hospitals will be considered as CSR activities.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amid the worsening coronavirus situation in the country, the government on Thursday appealed to top corporates to consider converting their vacant office buildings into temporary COVID care facilities.

Corporate affairs secretary Rajesh Verma has written to the heads of top 1,000 corporates in terms of market capitalisation.

While appreciating the support of corporate India in combating COVID, he said the second COVID surge requires a more coordinated and focused approach so as to provide immediate relief to people.


The current COVID situation is worrisome, with active cases rapidly increasing and a large number of new cases being reported daily, he said.


He noted that in view of the ongoing work from home mode of working, companies might have some vacant office buildings at their disposal.

"You may like to consider converting these vacant office buildings to temporary COVID care facilities with either isolation beds or a combination of isolation and oxygen beds to cater to rapidly increasing COVID caseload in many parts of the country, some of which may lie in your vicinity," the letter said.

ALSO READ

Amidst COVID-19 second wave, Paytm buys home medical equipment for team members, their family

The corporate affairs ministry, which is implementing the companies law, has also clarified that spending by corporates towards setting COVID care facilities and makeshift hospitals will be considered as CSR activities.


Under the companies law, a certain class of profitable entities has to shell out at least 2 percent of their three-year annual average net profit towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in a particular fiscal.


"I would like to appeal to your company to come forward and supplement government efforts in fulfilling the rising hospitalisation needs in view of the second COVID surge," Verma said.


The letter has been addressed to Chairman/CMD/MD/CEO.


On Thursday, India registered over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any country, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,59,30,965, as per Union health ministry data released in the morning.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Bengaluru-based MediBuddy launches slew of initiatives to combat COVID-19 second wave

How this Punjab-boy quit his well-paying job abroad to build a successful startup in India

These childhood friends started MyEasyStore during lockdown to enable SMB owners set up online shop

[Funding alert] Unbox Robotics raises $1.2M in pre-Series A round

Daily Capsule
Zoho’s rural revolution
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How SBI Youth for India Fellow Varsha V. helped Dehalbagan’s Garo women script a success story

Bengaluru-based MediBuddy launches slew of initiatives to combat COVID-19 second wave

Mylab to deploy 50 high-volume mobile testing labs for COVID-19 across India

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 23, 2021)

Knowledge, learning, education: how MIKE award winner BINUS University builds resilience during the pandemic era

Vaccinating everyone above 18 yrs to cost just 0.36pc of GDP: India Ratings