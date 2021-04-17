[Jobs Roundup] Work with new messaging tech unicorn Gupshup with these openings

Earlier this month, ﻿Gupshup﻿, the Silicon Valley-headquartered conversational messaging tech startup co-founded by IIT-Bombay alumni Beerud Sheth, raised $100 million in funding from Tiger Global at a valuation of $1.4 billion.





Gupshup's last funding round was in 2011, and the startup, which has India as one of its major markets, closed 2020 with an annual revenue rate of around $150 million.

According to Gupshup, its API enables over 100,000 developers and businesses to build messaging and conversational experiences delivering over six billion messages per month across 30-plus messaging channels.

Gupshup will use this investment to scale its product and go-to-market initiatives worldwide.





If you would like to be part of Gupshup's growth story, here are some India-based job openings at the startup:

Software Engineer - Java

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the software engineer should demonstrate experience with highly scalable web applications and should be able to search through logs on servers and narrow them down to root causes of functional issues. In this role, the candidate is expected to work with open source technology and tools and possess product development experience in agile environments.





For more information, click here.

Node.js Developer

Experience required: 1-5 years

In this role, the node.js developer will collaborate with different teams and write well-designed testable, efficient code. He/she will also contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle, adhere to best agile practices, take up responsibility for debugging and troubleshooting of technical issues, and more.





For more information, click here.

Senior Software Engineer

Experience required: N/A

The candidate is expected to have knowledge of Java, J2EE, and associated technologies and strong experience with multi-threaded core Java application development and deployment with Tomcat. He/she should have worked with highly scalable web applications and must possess good debugging capabilities.





For more information, click here.

Software Engineer - UI

Experience required: N/A

The UI software engineer is expected to be highly skilled at front-end engineering using Object-Oriented JavaScript, various JavaScript libraries, and micro frameworks (jQuery, Angular, Prototype, Dojo, Backbone,

YUI), HTML and CSS. Involvement in developing and enhancing the main front-end platform, such as websites, is a prerequisite.





For more information, click here.

Quality Analyst - Manual Training

Experience required: 1-4 years

This role involves reviewing software requirements and preparing test scenarios, designing clear and concise test cases, and executing test cases and documenting results. Other responsibilities include entering and maintaining bug records in a bug tracker tool, working to troubleshoot bugs and other technical issues, and more.





For more information, click here.