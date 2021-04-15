Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 15, 2021)

Robotics company Miko has announced a Rs 50 crore fundraise led by IvyCap Ventures. The round also saw participation from existing investors like Chiratae Ventures, YourNest Capital, and Keshav Murugesh, Former Chairman of NASSCOM. The company said the funding raised will be used for product development and to strengthen global alliances as the company builds a strong global brand.

B2B sales engagement startup Upscale on Thursday announced that it had raised $250,000 in its pre-seed round led by Powerhouse Ventures, Java Capital, and GSF Accelerator. According to the press statement, the fresh fund will be used to expand its market reach and bring unparalleled automation to the B2B inside-sales industry through the sales acceleration platform.

SuperK, a tech-enabled grocery retail chain for small towns, on Thursday announced that it has raised Rs 6 crore in seed funding led by Strive VC. According to the official statement, SuperK plans to utilise this investment for expanding its infrastructure, improving technology, and hiring talent.

SuperK Co-Founders: Anil Thontepu (L) and Neeraj Menta

Jambox Games has raised a round from gaming investor Ludus Venture Studio, which is leading the round with seed funding of $1.1 million along with other seasoned angel investors. Jambox Games has launched a competitive game publishing platform to help indie developers in India and Southeast Asia to publish games and compete with the global incumbents.

The tiny red hearts that appear under Instagram photos of kids, kittens, and sandwiches can be a source of stress for many users, an insidious way of measuring self worth and popularity. Now, Facebook is saying it is going to test out again an option for users to hide those like counts to see if it can reduce the pressure of being on social media. Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, will soon allow a small group of random users to decide whether or not they want to see the number of likes their posts and those of others receive. The social media giant says it's also exploring the feature for Facebook.

Marwari Catalysts Ventures, a Jodhpur-based startup accelerator has launched an edtech accelerator programme called ‘Thrive’, starting with a cohort of six select startups- Tyutee, Valuationary, Refier, Hobit, Techienest and Yearbook Canvas. Thrive is a 12-week programme that will help edtech startups to strengthen their innovation, become market-ready and scale their businesses to solve global challenges. Marwari Catalysts will strive to expose these startups to customers both in India and overseas to take advantage of relevant opportunities, it said in a statement.