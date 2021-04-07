Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 7, 2021)

India has the third highest number of billionaires in the world after the US and China, according to a new list by the Forbes magazine. It's latest report said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani reclaimed his spot as Asia's richest person, dethroning Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma who was the richest person in the region a year ago. Forbes' 35th annual list of the world's billionaires is topped by Amazon CEO and Founder Jeff Bezos for the fourth year in a row.

API Holdings, the holding company of online pharmacy startup PharmEasy, has raised $350 million in a Series E round led by Prosus Ventures and TPG growth at a reported valuation of $1.5 billion, making Pharmeasy the seventh startup from India to enter the unicorn club this year. The other six startups that entered the unicorn club this year are Digit Insurance, InnovAccer, Infra.market, Five Star Finance, Meesho, and CRED.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday expectedly left interest rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative stance as the economy faces a renewed threat to growth due to the resurgence of coronavirus cases. The central bank kept the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 4 percent and maintained accommodative policy stance to support growth.

Startup investment platform We Founder Circle (WFC) has invested in Karnival, a Bengaluru-based SaaS customer engagement platform for retailers and brands to create personalised post-purchase customer journeys using smart receipts technology. The seed round worth $250,000 witnessed participation from marquee investors including Krishna Kumar, Founder, Simplilearn; Dravya Dholakia, Dholakia Ventures; Shashwat Kumar, Khetal Advisors Singapore; and corporate leaders such as Abhay Tandon, Dinesh Agrawal, Avnish Sabharwal, Abhishek Kishore Gupta, and Suman Das.