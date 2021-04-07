Kim Kardashian West becomes billionaire at 40

By Tenzin Norzom|7th Apr 2021
Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian West's D2C brands KKW Beauty and Skims, endorsement deals, reality TV, and other smaller investments made her a billionaire at 40.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West joined the coveted Forbes' World’s Billionaires List, up from $780 million net worth in October last year. Her net worth rose to $1 billion.


Her business empires, including KKW Beauty, Skims, along with earnings from reality TV shows, endorsement deals, and other smaller investments, contributed to her wealth.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West joins the coveted billionaire club.

The 40-year-old billionaire and mother of four is now among the 2,755 billionaire figures featured on Forbes, only a year after her half-sister Kylie Jenner was removed from it.


Beyond the internet-breaker and sensation that she is, Kim Kardashian’s journey is nothing short of inspiration. 


Kim entered the world of entertainment as a singer and stylist to celebrities like Brandy Norwood and Paris Hilton, which landed her the opportunity to guest star in The Simple Life between 2003 and 2006.


This success was followed by the famed 20-seasons-long reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians that ran for over a decade, as well as spin-off series like Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, besides cameo appearances on other shows.

Her Instagram handle boasts of 213 million followers at the time of reporting, which generates a sizable wealth, with one post on Instagram priced anywhere between $300,000 and $500,000, according to media reports.


In 2017, Kim founded her eponymous cosmetics brand KKW Beauty, leveraged her online presence, and sold out the first launch of 300,000 contour kits in two hours. At present, the D2C brand offers eyeshadows, concealers, lipsticks and fragrances, and rakes in $100 million in revenue, according to Forbes.


The brand reached its billion-dollar valuation last year after selling 20 percent ownership to cosmetic conglomerate COTY.


Launched in 2019, her shapewear brand Skims is backed by fashion entrepreneurs and investors Andrew Rosen and Natalie Massane.


The influencer and businesswoman is on her way to adding yet another feather to her cap as a lawyer as she is undergoing a four-year legal apprenticeship under human rights attorney Jessica Jackson.

Edited by Suman Singh

