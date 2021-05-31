[Funding alert] Edtech startup Klassroom Edutech raises $200K in pre-Series A round

Klassroom Edutech, a Mumbai-based hybrid (offline to online) tutoring platform, has raised $200,000 as part of its pre-Series A round. The round was led by ah! Ventures with participation of several angel networks like Startup Angels Network, Growth Sense, and Meteor Ventures.

This is ah! Ventures’ 12th investment this year, and the firm plans to do 50+ investments in 2021, totalling Rs 150+ crore ($20 million).

"This funding from ah! Ventures and other reputable networks will help us grow our existing offerings, enhance innovation in technology, and scale up to our goal of growing 10X by 2023,” said Dhumil Javeri, Co-founder, Klassroom.

Started in 2016, Klassroom Edutech has a partner network of 160+ brick and mortar centres across Mumbai and Delhi. The startup launched its online business during the lockdown in 2020.

Over the past 12 months, 10,000+ students across 500 cities, 22 states, and three union territories claim to have spent over a million hours studying on Klassroom’s online platform. Klassroom said it differentiates itself from other edtech players by focusing on solving fundamental problems of the education ecosystem such as affordability, accessibility, accountability, and flexibility.

Parth Vanjara, Venture Partner, ah! Ventures, said:

"Klassroom is uniquely positioned in solving problems faced by students in rural and urban India through its hybrid platform. We are impressed by team Klassroom and what they have achieved in such a short span of time.”

With a special focus on the largely unorganised rural market, the startup offers a live interactive learning experience on its web-based platform and mobile application by leveraging a group of experienced teachers from top institutions. These live lectures are offered to students of ICSE, CBSE, and state boards from classes 8 to 12, IIT-JEE, NEET, CA, and for other competitive exams.

For the urban market, Klassroom said it is looking to expand the already growing partner network from 160+ centres currently in Mumbai and Delhi to other cities and states once the impact of the pandemic begins to normalise.

"With the aid of funds raised in the current round, we plan to launch similar online academic, test preparation and supplementary courses, including foreign language, technical, vocational, and skill Eenhancement in the Middle East and SouthEast Asia," added Alka Javeri, Co-founder, Klassroom.