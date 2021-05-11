‘This is a time for us as a country to rethink our healthcare’ – 30 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

We have been experiencing a shortage of beds, oxygen, and facilities, but in the coming weeks, the main challenge will be the availability of healthcare workers. - Shyatto Raha, MyHealthcare

The sad part about the infectious nature of COVID-19 is that families cannot stay with the patients. - Rashmi Sawant, Global Hospital

COVID-19 vaccination is going to go on for a while; it's not something we will overcome this year or next, so immunisation will go on. - Mayur Shetty, Blackfrog

I would say the faster and sooner we are able to get our people vaccinated, the better it would be because it is one clear way of making sure that our people are safe. - Banmali Agrawala, Tata Sons

Updated leads are critical because a supplier of oxygen, while restocking his/her supply, is not a valuable resource for a certain timeframe and feels overwhelmed by a large number of incoming calls. - Covid Citizens representative

As Covid now rages through all of India, tracking Covid resources like beds, ICU, plasma, funding, etc., has become very crucial. There are many websites that have now come up to help the common man track them, but they are typically built for the tech population. - Kumar Rangarajan, Slang Labs

There is a need for high-quality, clinically-validated care protocols to prevent patient harm from misinformation. - Swasth Alliance

With new infections topping 400,000 per day, the crisis has overwhelmed the country's healthcare system. - Lori Dunstan, Chubb Charitable Foundation

This is a time for us as a country to rethink our healthcare, and we need to invest in our health infrastructure to be future-ready. - Dr Kishlay Anand, Akos MD

First and foremost, we have to save lives. - Delhi Disaster Management Authority

A major obstacle we're facing is that of vaccine scarcity. - Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

In these difficult times, it becomes even more important for businesses to come together and partner with centre and state governments, civil society, NGOs, and healthcare institutions to support communities in need. - Ahmed ElSheikh, PepsiCo India

While the nation is in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19, it becomes our responsibility to come together and assist the people in need. - Irfan Pathan

In the ongoing fight against COVID-19, we all need to come forward in ways more than ever before, to ensure that all citizens of our country have access to healthcare and other necessities of life. - Rahul Bajaj, Bajaj Group

Knowing that you are not alone in these difficult times and have a community that is dealing with similar challenges can help reduce stress and loneliness. - Guncha Khare, Dextrus Workspace

Reflecting the solidarity and goodwill towards India, the global community has extended a helping hand in supporting the efforts of India in this collective fight against COVID19. - Union Health Ministry

Genuine leaders and good leadership practices are required to lead through turbulent times. - Monica Khanna, KJSIM

We will walk, one step at a time, through this current situation, and emerge with strength and grace. - Salil Parekh, Infosys

Many startups are focusing on the social sector or filling gaps in social causes. We needed volunteers, for instance, to help us during this time. - Atul Satija, GiveIndia

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis has weighed heavily on women, and with India expected to witness a possible third wave, the impact would be even more severe. - Natasha Garyali, MomJunction

For a working (new) mum to say the struggle is real is an understatement. Not just with managing time (that’s a given) but also with guilt. - Jennifer Mulchandani, Whoppl

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for everyone. But it has been especially stressful for working mothers. - Dr Preeti Parakh, Indian Psychiatric Society

This year, Mother’s Day has arrived in a glum situation when many mothers have lost a battle against the virus or are fighting one with all their might. - Damayanti Bhattacharya, Jasudben M L School

Small businesses and financial entities at the grassroots level are bearing the biggest brunt of the second wave of infections. - Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

The most affected people are the ones at the bulging bottom of the pyramid. They are the most vulnerable in this situation. - Sehaj Singh Kukreja, Cheferd Foods

The pandemic is building a different world filled with complexities yet brimming with opportunities. - Daisy Chittilapilly, Cisco

Physical stores may continue to have utility as a pick-up point for goods bought in advance - the bulk of the shopping, however, will happen on virtual storefronts. - Mangesh Panditrao, Shoptimize India

Planning for the future might sometimes sound like sci-fi given the current circumstances, but it’s very real. Businesses that stay on the bleeding edge of what’s happening are far more likely to survive and thrive as time goes on. - Rohit Mhatre, Lokal Kitchen

Instead of keeping everything virtual, use pen and paper. Research shows that writing things down activates your brain differently. - Malini Agarwal, MissMalini Entertainment

The COVID times propelled many of us in the reboot mode when we were made to re-calibrate our priorities. - Anubha Prasad, Karekeba Ventures

