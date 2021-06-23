Bolo Indya says in talks with Google, T-Series after its removal from PlayStore on copyright complaint

Gurugram-based user-generated content platform ﻿Bolo Indya﻿ on Wednesday said it was in talks with Google and T-Series, after its app was temporarily removed from PlayStore due to a complaint filed by T-Series.

Google had temporarily removed Bolo Indya app from its PlayStore on the basis of disputed complaint by T-Series, according to sources.

The startup said it is in talks with T-Series and Google to resolve the issue "at the earliest" and ensure the app is back on PlayStore shortly.

We assure our users that all their created content and transaction details for in app currency purchases are safe and Bolo Indya will be back soon on playstore for them to continue having their friends download the app from PlayStore to enjoy the new features, the company stated.

The app has around 70 lakh users, including 28.50 lakh creators spread across 14 languages.

In an emailed statement, the company spokesperson told YourStory,

"Bolo Indya is temporarily unavailable from Google PlayStore due to some conflicts with T-Series. T-Series acted in bad faith by ignoring our communication to them to discuss content licensing, and by this move, they are only discouraging early-stage startups. But we as perseverant founders shall always work in coordination with the ecosystem and comply with all laws."

"Bolo Indya also said it did not receive any notice or intimation from Google on removal of the app from PlayStore. "This is another move to suppress early stage startups. Google did this on the behest of T-Series. This is why we need Indian PlayStores to reduce monopoly," the startup said.

No immediate comments were shared by Google on the same.