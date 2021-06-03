BYJU'S, Google team up to offer 'learning solution' for schools

Edtech firm BYJU'S on Wednesday announced a partnership with tech giant Google to offer a learning solution for schools.

BYJU's teamed up with Google Workspace for Education to offer 'Vidyartha' platform to aid effective learning at school, according to a statement.

This integration of Google Workspace for Education with ﻿BYJU'S﻿ would offer a collaborative and personalised digital platform for classroom organisation, available for free to participating educational institutions, the statement added.

"With a commitment to digital education, Google Workspace for Education will combine BYJU'S unparalleled pedagogy to empower educators in their journey towards digital transformation," the statement said.

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU'S

The Vidyartha platform will provide direct access to BYJU'S math and science pedagogy and visually-rich learning solutions, including chapter-wise slides, readymade assignments, data banks, summary docs, handouts, tests, among others.

The significant rise and acceptance of online learning in the last year has led to swift digitisation of the education system, Mrinal Mohit, Chief Operating Officer, BYJU'S noted.

"Teachers and students had to adapt to online learning overnight and are now rapidly discovering its potential. Through our partnership with Google, we are aiming to aid this digital revolution and equip our educators with the necessary technological and learning assets to ensure continuity of education," Mohit added.

Geared to enable convenient learning, the platform also features Google Classroom, offering simplicity, along with a security experience for educators.

Besides, Google Workspace for Education features include docs, sheets, slides, and forms, as well as enable teachers to get access to Google Meet — its premium video conferencing solution — where up to 100 people can participate using Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals for free, the statement added.

Bani Dhawan, Head of Education - South Asia, Google said, "With the rapid move to online learning and teaching, educators today are increasingly looking for more meaningful ways to bring their lessons to life, and we hope this offering makes online classes that much more engaging and fulfilling".

This solution aims at empowering educators to provide a comprehensive solution for students, including messaging, test conduction, daily classes and pedagogical content from BYJU'S.

Every school that signs up on the platform will get official email IDs for all faculty, students and admin staff, supported by Google Workspace for Education.

The learning solution would facilitate classroom management and help organise, access, and track classroom learning.