[Funding alert] BuyerAssist.io raises $2M in seed round led by Stellaris Venture Partners, Emergent Ventures

B2B buyer engagement platform BuyerAssist.io on Wednesday announced that it had raised $2 million in seed financing led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Emergent Ventures. The round also saw participation from Better Capital and angel investors who are senior business executives / startup founders in the US and India.

This is the startup's first round of venture funding and, with this announcement, BuyerAssist.io is also publicly launching their beta product and coming out of stealth mode, the company stated.

Headquartered in San Francisco, with an office in Pune, India, BuyerAssist.io is co-founded by Amit Dugar, Shankar Ganapathy, and Shyam HN, all alumni of SoftBank Vision 2-backed MindTickle, a platform that enables companies to train their sales staff at scale.

Speaking on the company's core proposition, Shyam HN, Co-Founder and CEO of BuyerAssist.io, said, “B2B buying is undergoing a major transformation. New people are in driver seats and they bring a new set of expectations, especially now with the pandemic and remote working.

"Companies that sell to them must be extremely nimble and adaptive to these changing buyer preferences. The first step in that direction is to drive transparency with a shared system of truth with their buyers, and we help our customers accomplish that."

The platform acts as the operating system for B2B companies to deliver the most effective buyer experience and enables sales teams to provide their buyers a single, integrated, collaborative engagement interface throughout their journey together.

Stellaris Venture Partners Partner Alok Goyal said,

"As a venture capitalist focusing on the SaaS space, we get to see hundreds of teams. But it is very rare to find teams that create a perfect storm of domain expertise, functional expertise in different areas of building SaaS companies, and at the same time bring the perfect complementarity between founders."

Anupam Rastogi, a Partner at Emergent Ventures, stated, “What excites me about BuyerAssist is that it focuses on reducing friction between buyers and sellers. Buyers want more flexibility and less noise. Sellers want to run a more consistent sales process. BuyerAssist facilitates this, and enables both to build a long-term partnership. This is where we see the industry heading in the years and decades to come.”