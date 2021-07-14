Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 14, 2021)

Multiplier, a Professional Employment Organisation (PEO) platform that simplifies international hiring, has raised $4 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, with participation from co-investors Golden Gate Ventures, MS&AD Ventures, Picus Capital, and angel investors.

Baba Ramdev on Tuesday announced that Patanjali group's turnover touched Rs 30,000 crore last fiscal on the back of the acquisition of Ruchi Soya, and said it is being evaluated when to list his flagship firm Patanjali Ayurved. Ruchi Soya, which the Patanjali group acquired through the insolvency process, contributed more than half to the overall turnover of the group.

Amazon India has announced the launch of the 'Spotlight North East' storefront on its marketplace. The storefront will enhance visibility of unique local products and hidden gems from the region, and showcase them to millions of Amazon customers across India, a statement said. Customers will be able to discover unique products from the region such as Chakshesang Shawls from Nagaland, Muga Silk from Assam, different types of weaves like the Moirang Phee from Manipur, varieties of teas and spices like the Mizo Chilli, amongst others, it added.

Mumbai-based BHyve, a future of work platform for diffusing employee tacit knowledge and enabling peer learning networks, on Wednesday said it raised $300,000 from JITO Angel Network, LetsVenture, and other angel investors. Backed by 100X.VC earlier in May 2021, BHyve will use the freshly infused capital for marketing to increase its sales and build the brand. It will also use the funds for enhancing the technology and building its clientele.