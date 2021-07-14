Zomato IPO: Deepinder Goyal beats stress with ‘triple breakfast’, fellow unicorn founders lend support

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal ordered a "very heavy breakfast" as a way to beat the stress as his company starts the journey of going public with the opening of its IPO on Wednesday.

In fact, there was ample support from fellow unicorn founders – Kunal Shah, Kunal Bahl, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Early on Wednesday morning, Deepinder tweeted about ordering a “triple breakfast” as stress eating with a huge smiley, and there were responses from CRED founder Kunal Shah with a GIF of people clapping. Snapdeal founder Kunal Bahl replied: "You will rock."

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma — who is preparing for the fintech unicorn's IPO — tweeted saying, "Make it large Deepi! Best wishes for a superb listing. Rooting for you man #ZomatoIPO."

Get connected to Zomato

The official Twitter account of Zomato also added a dash of humour with the typical Mumbai lingo.

Going public is certainly stressful for any company, including the founders, as one can never be 100 percent sure on how the investors are going to react.

Zomato going public will be a big milestone for the Indian startup ecosystem, setting the benchmark for other startups to follow.

ALSO READ Zomato has greener pastures ahead

The breakfast binge of Deepinder to beat the stress invited a lot of reactions on Twitter with loads of humour thrown in.

Get connected to Zomato

There were comments about how Zomato going public will help other startups to decide to take the plunge.

Twitterati also had a good time asking for a "free cake" from Deepinder, while some jokingly remarked that the founder "will not have to put the promo code for anything that he orders."

Meanwhile, others who are not big fans of eating out are thinking of ordering from Zomato — all because of the IPO.

Zomato is aiming to raise Rs 9,375 crore from the IPO and the shares have been priced in the range of Rs 72-76 per share. This comprises Rs 9,000 crore worth of fresh equity and Rs 375 crore of secondary sales by InfoEdge.

The foodtech unicorn is eyeing a post-issue valuation of Rs 64,365 crore.

On Tuesday, Zomato raised Rs 4196.5 crore from the anchor investors, including marquee investors Tiger Global, New World Fund, and Fidelity, among 186 others.

Get connected to Zomato