Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 20, 2021)

Video communications giant Zoom has made a $14.7 billion buyout offer to NASDAQ-listed Five9, a cloud-based call centre platform.

The all-stock transaction will combine Five9’s Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solution with Zoom’s diversified communications platform and help businesses improve their customer engagement.

Neeraj Arora, former Chief Business Officer of WhatsApp, has announced the launch of his new startup, HalloApp.

Announcing about the launch on Twitter, he said - "Our vision at HalloApp is to build a simple, safe, private place for people to connect and share what matters — with the people who matter most."

Neeraj Arora, source First Post

Uvi Health, a digital health startup for women, has raised $330,000 in a pre-Seed round of funding led by Titan Capital and other marquee groups of investors. The funding round saw participation from 9Unicorns, AngelList, and a clutch of angels, including Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder of Mamaearth, Aarti Gill and Mihir Gadani, Founders of Oziva.

﻿Mesh﻿, a Gurugram and San Jose-based people management platform built for the future of work, on Tuesday said it raised $5 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, with participation from co-investors RTP Global, Y Combinator Continuity, and Emles Venture Partners.

Agritech startup Vegrow has raised $13 million from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Elevation Capital to invest in technology, new products, and to expand in 100 cities. The startup is a B2B platform for fruits and vegetables.

The Series A funding round also saw participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India, Ankur Capital, Better Capital and Titan Capital, Vegrow said in a statement.

YouTube has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Delhi-based social commerce startup ﻿Simsim﻿and expects to complete the transaction in the coming weeks.

Delhi-based simsim is helping small businesses in India transition to ecommerce by using the power of video and creators to reach new customers. The simsim app serves as a platform to connect local businesses, influencers, and customers.