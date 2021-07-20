Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 20, 2021)
Zoom to acquire cloud-based call centre platform Five9 in $14.7B deal
Video communications giant Zoom has made a $14.7 billion buyout offer to NASDAQ-listed Five9, a cloud-based call centre platform.
The all-stock transaction will combine Five9’s Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solution with Zoom’s diversified communications platform and help businesses improve their customer engagement.
Former WhatsApp CBO Neeraj Arora launches HalloApp, a relationship-based social network
Neeraj Arora, former Chief Business Officer of WhatsApp, has announced the launch of his new startup, HalloApp.
Announcing about the launch on Twitter, he said - "Our vision at HalloApp is to build a simple, safe, private place for people to connect and share what matters — with the people who matter most."
Neeraj Arora, source First Post
Uvi Health raises $330K led by Titan Capital and others (Funding)
Uvi Health, a digital health startup for women, has raised $330,000 in a pre-Seed round of funding led by Titan Capital and other marquee groups of investors. The funding round saw participation from 9Unicorns, AngelList, and a clutch of angels, including Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder of Mamaearth, Aarti Gill and Mihir Gadani, Founders of Oziva.
People management platform Mesh raises $5M led by Sequoia’s Surge (Funding)
, a Gurugram and San Jose-based people management platform built for the future of work, on Tuesday said it raised $5 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, with participation from co-investors RTP Global, Y Combinator Continuity, and Emles Venture Partners.
Agritech startup Vegrow raises $13M from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Elevation Capital, others (Funding)
Agritech startup Vegrow has raised $13 million from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Elevation Capital to invest in technology, new products, and to expand in 100 cities. The startup is a B2B platform for fruits and vegetables.
The Series A funding round also saw participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India, Ankur Capital, Better Capital and Titan Capital, Vegrow said in a statement.
YouTube to acquire Delhi-based social commerce platform simsim
YouTube has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Delhi-based social commerce startupand expects to complete the transaction in the coming weeks.
Delhi-based simsim is helping small businesses in India transition to ecommerce by using the power of video and creators to reach new customers. The simsim app serves as a platform to connect local businesses, influencers, and customers.