[Funding alert] D2C tech-fulfilment startup QuickShift, raises $770K seed round from Anicut Angel Fund, Axilor Ventures

Pune-based ﻿QuickShift﻿ on Tuesday announced that it has raised $770,000 in seed round from Anicut Angel Fund and Axilor Ventures.

According to the official statement, the plug-and-play tech fulfilment startup for D2C and omnichannel brands aims to use the funding to step up its proprietary technology and expand its network of fulfilment centres across India.

Anshul Goenka, Founder of QuickShift, said,

"It has been our mission to streamline the vast scale of day-to-day operational activities for brands to make a product reach the customer on a real-time basis, keeping this vision in line, we built QuickShift for speed. We have endeavoured to change the way brands look at this, by giving them the comfort of focusing exclusively on their core product while we ensure that it reaches their customer in no time. With the new funding coming in we will set up modernised fulfilment centres and become a one-stop solution for SMBs.”

He added, “Today, the entire customer journey is undergoing massive disruption with the uptick of digitised channels. Quick and hassle-free delivery has become an essential point for ensuring customer delight and loyalty. We are currently offering next-day and two-day delivery models to brands and would soon be opening up 2-hour delivery options for mission-critical deliveries.”

Founded in 2014 by Anshul Goenka, Quickshift is a technology fulfilment company providing a wide array of offerings through a single click with a faster turnaround time.

“Today, India houses over 800 D2C brands which have garnered immense interest from the VC community. While the pandemic brought unprecedented changes, these brands seized the day to grow multi-fold, and with that came the need for enablers in the ecosystem. We believe that the idea that has been put into motion at QuickShift, is perfectly poised to capitalize on this opportunity that is expected to be worth over $100 billion in the next 3-4 years, ” said Ashvin Chadha, Co-founder, Anicut Angel Fund.

QuickShift also acts as an accelerator for brands in the D2C, ecommerce, B2B and retail space, enhancing their scale and penetration across 26,000 pin codes across India.

Nandan Venkatachalam, Principal at Axilor Ventures added, “The new wave of D2C brands has increased consumer choices, with rising demand from all corners of the country. While existing marketplaces have allowed brands to build toplines, they have often struggled with demand fulfilment. They fall short on consistent consumer experience, managing inventory, and scaling geographical distribution...Quickshift enables brands to build distribution, own consumer experience, outsource fulfilment and focus on growth. At Axilor, we continue to back disruptors and are delighted to partner with Quickshift, which is well on its way to market leadership.”

Mumbai-based Pareto Capital acted as the sole transaction advisor for the deal.