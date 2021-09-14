[Funding alert] Eupheus Learning raises $10M in Series C from Lightrock India

Eupheus Learning, a Delhi-based B2B edtech startup, has raised $10 million in a Series C funding from Lightrock India, a global private equity platform. Through the fundraising, the startup will scale faster, pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions and democratise access to 21st century learning solutions to school students.

With the funding, Eupheus Learning aims to fuel both product portfolio as well as the geographical and segment reach. As a startup, it is edging closer to becoming a soonicorn.

Being an Indian school-focused distribution platform, Eupheus Learning has a classroom-first curriculum focussed approach. With its large catalogue of curricular and supplemental offerings, the company works with more than 5,500 schools in India and the Middle East.

Eupheus's Founding Team

Sarvesh Shrivastava, Co-founder and Managing Director, Eupheus Learning said,

“We are very excited to partner with Lightrock in our vision to become the largest player in the K12 space. With the evolution of online teaching and the impact of COVID-19 on the education sector, we at Eupheus Learning are assisting schools to adopt a hybrid form of teaching and learning experience by providing 21st century learning solutions to students. We look forward to a fruitful association with Lightrock to offer seamless in class and at home learning solutions''.

Founded by Sarvesh Shrivastava, Ved Prakash Khatri, and Amit Kapoor in June 2017, Eupheus Learning has partnerships with 5,500 schools and reaches 4 million students. It has recently launched 2 mega competitions – “National Coding Competition – Code2Win” and “Olympiad through ISFO,” which will have a combined total registration of close to 1 million students in India.

Divya Venkatavaraghavan from Lightrock, said,

“The pandemic has only amplified our thesis that schools continue to remain core to advancing children’s lives through education. The unprecedented disruption of a classroom due to pandemic-driven digitalisation presents a rare opportunity for schools to adopt hybrid learning models and improve learning outcomes for students. As schools engage in this complex systemic endeavour, Eupheus - with its “curriculum-focused” and “classroom-first” approach - is best-placed to help them unlock their potential for transformation as the trusted partner”.

Sixth Sense Ventures was the first institutional investor in Eupheus betting on education space through its second fund, Sixth Sense India Opportunities II, and has a significant minority stake in the company. Eupheus further received funding from Yuj Kutumb, backed by the family office of Sid Yog, Founding Partner of a global investment firm, The Xander Group Inc.

Earlier this year, the company raised $4.1 million in Series B funding led by Kuwait-based United Education Company (UEC) and Al Rayan Holding Company for domestic and international expansion.

