[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at buy-now-pay-later platform ZestMoney

Earlier this week, buy now, pay later platform ZestMoney announced it raised $50 million Series C funding from Zip Co Limited. This is part of a larger Series C fundraise, which will see participation from existing investors.

The company plans to deploy the funds to expand the product suite, deepen the transaction network, strengthen its balance sheet capacity, and launch new business lines in insurance and savings.

Lizzie Chapman, CEO and Co-founder, ZestMoney said:

“We are thrilled to have Zip come onboard for the next phase in our journey of powering affordability in the lives of Indian consumers. This is a deep validation of our position as market leader in the Buy Now, Pay Later category in India. The shift towards Pay Later solutions is a global phenomenon and represents young digital consumers looking for transparency, honesty and no hidden charges in financial products."

Founded by Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma and Ashish Anantharaman in 2015, ZestMoney allows customers to pay for products over time but enjoy them now. Increasing smartphone penetration, the cheapest data plans in the world, and a boom in online shopping have propelled the demand for Pay Later offerings in India.

Here's how you can be part of ZestMoney's growth plans:

Software Developer in Test

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 1+ years

In this role, the individual will participate in troubleshooting and triaging of issues with different teams to drive towards root cause identification and resolution and provide estimates for test activities by leveraging experience in working on software projects, automating web applications using Selenium with Java/python, working on TestNG, etc.

Manager - Fraud Analytics

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3+ years

As the manager for fraud analytics, the individual will setup a monthly process to understand state of the business which includes fraud trend monitoring/trends, current defenses in place, business case development, challenges, and execution, chart the path for our new account fraud and transaction fraud strategy, etc.

Regional Sales Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

The regional sales manager at ZestMoney will take full responsibility for end-to-end partner engagement including business analysis, business solution architecting, managing scope and schedule, delivery and optimisation and on-ground partner management, work on relationship building with store and cluster managers, etc.

Senior Software Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-5 years

As a senior software engineer, the individual needs to bring to the table skill in software development lifecycle, designing and developing large-scale, multi-tiered, distributed software applications, tools, systems or services using Object Oriented Design, distributed programming in Java, knowledge of ORM tools like Hibernate, JPA, etc.

Senior Manager - Training and Quality

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the individual will identify or help build a tool and repository to deliver training in an effective self-serve and automated way, manage learning content, curriculum, resources and recommending new training methods (including e-learning courses and game-based platforms), identify, conduct and verify training programmes, etc.

