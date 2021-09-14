[Funding alert] Gobbly raises Rs 7.2 Cr in pre-Series A led by Anicut Angel Fund and Sauce.VC

Gurugram-based retail technology startup ﻿Gobbly﻿, on Tuesday announced that it has raised Rs 7.2 crore in pre-Series A round led by Anicut Angel Fund and Sauce.VC. Agility Ventures and other notable angels like Kunal Shah (Cred), Anupam Mittal (People Group), Jitendra Bhandari (Nic Naturals), Sameer Chugh (Mosambee), and Mihir Agarwal (Ex PE professional and Entrepreneur) also participated in the round.

According to the official statement, the fresh funds will be focused on strengthening the company’s position as one of the fastest-growing retail tech startups in India. It will further allow the company to use the capital for technology, business development, product innovation and development, and expansion.

Founded by Amit Ahuja and Ankur Aggarwal, Gobbly is a contactless retail store filled with farm-fresh fruits and veggies, and dairy products placed in societies. It is implementing self checkout stores at captive spaces such as residential and gated communities.

Amit Ahuja, Co-founder of Gobbly said, “We are combining the convenience of online shopping with the instant gratification of real-world retail. Marry that to our strategy of maximising captive spaces on the back of our indigenously developed tech stack and we get an unfair edge over our competition while catering to a huge commerce opportunity in apartments.”

Ankur Agarwal, Co-founder of Gobbly dovetailed this, “With this funding, we are now excited to tap the retail opportunity present inside residential apartments. These places are a hub of tech-savvy millennials with high purchasing power creating social communities in their own right, providing a perfect platform for Gobbly.”

Gobbly claims to have garnered high traction in terms of early engagement and retention, and materialised key partnerships to reach scale, boost revenue and profitability. Leveraging data to optimise the supply chain, Gobbly has built-in features for easy scaling, as well as a legacy of multiple tech innovations that have led to huge cost reduction.

Commenting on the investment, Ashvin Chadha, Co-founder, Anicut Angel Fund stated,

“The pandemic has been a watershed moment for businesses, especially those having to do with ecommerce in any form. Gobbly is poised for accelerated growth because it deep dives into a pressing need – buying essentials with convenience and the highest degree of safety.”

"Self checkout technology is the future of retail, and Gobbly's homemade tech is enabling consumers instantaneous gratification 24*7 in the most concentrated and captive affluent customer bases - societies and offices. A very large opportunity that no delivery-based e-commerce player has been able to tap into yet," added Manu Chandra, Managing Partner, Sauce.VC.

