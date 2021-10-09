Meet entrepreneur-investor Ryan Hoover only at TechSparks 2021

Good Morning,

Ryan Hoover is a revered name in the startup and product-tech communities across the globe.

As someone who built one of the most popular product discovery and community engagement platforms — ﻿Product Hunt﻿ — for startups, entrepreneurs, product enthusiasts, and geeks to discover the “next big things” in tech, he commands a special place in the startup ecosystem as the evangelist of a future where tech and human life are inseparable.

Ryan started ﻿Product Hunt﻿ as an experiment when he was just 25.

Today, his revolutionary platform, which he sold to Naval Ravikant who co-founded AngelList in 2016, has helped consumers discover over 100 million products and launched at least 100,000 new ones.

Curiosity and experimentation have been the driving force for Ryan.

Sit down for a cup of coffee with the founder, or scroll through his Twitter, and it’s abundantly clear he has a knack for startups, technology, new products, and experiences.

His motto for success is simple — Be curious, experiment, and don’t overthink!

Catch his fireside at TechSparks 2021, India’s largest startup-tech conference, between October 25 and October 30, 2021.

For this, and a line-up of action-packed sessions, check out the TechSparks 2021 calendar.

The Interview

From MasterChef India to Your Food Lab, Chef Sanjyot Keer's big leap into the content creation world was quite the success.

Watch the latest episode of #InfluencersInc by YourStory to find out what the chef has to say about his secret recipe for nurturing and growing his content using Your Food Lab. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: Helping distributors bridge the digital divide

A strong distribution network is important for any company that wants to widen its reach. However, during the pandemic, companies faced many challenges in distributions when it came to quality manpower, channel partners, and consistent service.

On the other hand, distributors searching for new projects struggled to crack a deal. This is where New Delhi-based B2B marketplace ﻿TradeIndia﻿’s platform Getdistributors.com comes into the picture. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

How InMinz helps businesses develop apps and MVP

Hailing from similar backgrounds, Neha Bathre and Ketan Shrivastava met while working in IT Sales and Management department for the Government of India. It was there that the duo decided to start ﻿InMinz﻿﻿, an IT services company, in their hometowns in Madhya Pradesh (MP) in 2020.

InMinz provides options for clients to purchase ready apps as per their industry needs. The startup also helps brands build a product or minimum viable product (MVP) based on their requirements. Read more.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

News & Updates

Edtech unicorn ﻿Unacademy﻿ has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tripura to empower meritorious female students from the state to prepare for National Defence Academy (NDA) exams.

CoinSwitch Kuber﻿ has onboarded Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as its first-ever brand ambassador. ﻿ CoinSwitch Kuber ﻿ aims to leverage Singh’s mass appeal, along with his popularity among Gen Z and millennial customers.

Tata Group﻿ has won the bid to acquire debt-laden state-run Air India, offering Rs 18,000 crore for acquiring 100 percent shareholding. The DIPAM secretary said Tatas' bid of Rs 18,000 crore comprises taking over Rs 15,300 crore of debt and paying the rest in cash.

Microsoft has acquired Ally.io, a SaaS startup headquartered in Seattle with a centre in Chennai, and founded by Vetri Vellore, for an undisclosed value. It has built a technology platform in the space of goal setting and business execution software.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Gaurav Munjal

“At ﻿ Unacademy ﻿ , we are committed to the vision of creating a learning ecosystem in India that provides the youth with the best quality education. We’re excited about this partnership as it empowers girl students who aspire to join the Indian Army and serve the nation.”

— Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!