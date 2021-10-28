[Funding alert] OSlash raises $2.5M seed round led by Accel

Enterprise software startup OSlash has raised $2.5 million in a seed round of funding led by Accel Partners along with participation from angel investors.

The angel investors who participated in this round include Dylan Field - Founder of Figma, Akshay Kothari - COO of Notion, Girish Mathrubootham - CEO of Freshworks, and other executives from Quora, Stripe, and Airtable.

OSlash plans to utilise this capital for hiring and growth marketing initiatives. This will include expansion into enterprise search.

Shekhar Kirani of Accel said, “With each company using hundreds of tools, the resources, information, and outputs get siloed in each of these apps. The timing of OSlash is amazing as it helps significantly reduce the overhead of finding information from the browsers. We have seen the power of this tool inside Google and Stripe, and now OSlash is democratising this tool for all the companies.”

OSlash founders: Shoaib Khan (left) and Ankit Pansari

“We’re thrilled to have Accel and marquee angels on board. We saw work happening entirely in URLs, and as companies shift to using cloud-based software subscriptions, the need for a link-organiser and a better way to navigate and share work in this new landscape only grows,” said OSlash CEO Ankit Pansari.

Founded in 2020 by Ankit Pansari and Shoaib Khan, OSlash is an enterprise productivity tool that enables every employee to get access to the right information and resources within the company in the quickest possible way in a friction-free environment.

Akshay Kothari, COO, Notion, and early investor at OSlash, said, “It’s great to see OSlash bring to everyone the technology used by every large Silicon Valley company. “

It allows employees to quickly manage, access, and share information by converting any URL into an easy-to-remember shortcut for the whole company. According to OSlash, it has already expanded its reach to 1000 teams including teams within Retool, Notion, and Postman with positive feedback from the users.