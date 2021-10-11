[YS Exclusive] smallcase aquihires Nirvana founding team to focus on SaaS offering

﻿Smallcase﻿has acquired the founding team of Nirvana.work to bolster its SaaS platform that it currently operates for investment managers & advisors called the Publisher Platform, that makes the investor experience even better.

Backed by Amazon, Sequoia, and Faering Capital, smallcase now aims to move in the direction of becoming a SaaS platform and aims to make the investor experience even better. It wants to create faster and easier ways for investors to get started and grow with them.

The Co-founders of Nirvana.work, Rahul Sharma and Raghubansh Mani, have joined the smallcase team to accelerate these efforts.

"At Nirvana, Rahul and Raghubansh were building an AI-enabled task management SaaS product - digitising and automating the planning and achievement of tasks/goals for product and engineering teams. They will be bringing insights and learnings gleaned around product and engineering processes and scaling - especially in a remote-first environment and will be leading the product and engineering functions for the smallcase Publisher Platform," Vasanth, Founder and CEO, smallcase, told YourStory.

Smallcase founders (L-R) Anurag Shrivastava, Vasanth Kamath, and Rohan Gupta

He clarified that smallcase is not acquiring Nirvana, but getting the founders and some team members on board.

“We met Raghu and Rahul last month, and really liked their thought processes on building product engineering functions, as well as how they built a SaaS platform, especially for remote working, because Nirvana started in the pandemic,” he said.

Smallcase launched its Publisher Platform in 2019, a business-in-a-box solution to democratise investment product manufacturing.

In addition to investment management, it also offers functionalities like risk profiling, fee collection, invoicing, communications, and reporting to registered research professionals and advisors to start, manage, and grow their business. It has more than 150+ investment managers and advisors.

Smallcase was founded in 2015 by Vasanth Kamath, Anugrah Shrivastava, and Rohan Gupta, and creates direct indexing and model portfolios of stocks and ETFs.

