Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Feb 25, 2022)

AppsFlyer appoints Ritu Sharma as Country Manager in India

San Francisco and Benguluru-based AppsFlyer, the global attribution and marketing analytics leader, on Friday announced the appointment of Ritu Sharma as the Country Manager in India. Ritu will lead AppsFlyer India’s business operations across all categories in her new role.

As per the statement, she will focus on expanding the current customer portfolio, scaling up existing business while growing sustainable customer relationships through a consultative approach. To that end, she will manage and closely integrate with teams across functions.

Get connected to WazirX

Ritu brings over 25 years of experience in leading teams across technology, telecom, and broadcast industries.

Sanjay Trisal, General Manager, AppsFlyer INSEA/ANZ, said,

“As we see a surge in India’s mobile-first users and New Bharat contributing to the economy, we are looking at driving our customers’ growth and progress in rural and semi-urban markets with a privacy-first product strategy in the evolving mobile ecosystem. India is one of our fastest-growing markets, and under Ritu’s leadership, we will be able to sustain and grow our substantial presence in the region.”

Before joining AppsFlyer, Ritu was the Head of Global Sales at Amagi Media Labs. She led the global sales organisation across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the US in both the linear and nonlinear space. She has held leadership roles across functions, including sales, marketing, deal structuring, client retention, operations, and general management in global multinationals and startups.

Get connected to WazirX

Previously, she was associated with Vodafone, Encompass, and Proficio.

WazirX unveils BUIDL, an own exchange program for crypto entrepreneurs

India’s crypto exchange, WazirX, has unveiled BUIDL that is allowing crypto entrepreneurs to build their billion-dollar exchange.

According to the official statement, BUIDL - crypto version of the term ‘build’ - WazirX aims to take the ecosystem to the next level by helping aspiring crypto entrepreneurs navigate the landscape. The platform will provide various tools and capabilities to entrepreneurs by releasing its APIs, thereby giving them access to over 300 trading pairs, the statement added.

Entrepreneurs will also receive technical assistance and guidance in developing product modules and counseling on KYC and AML (anti-money laundering) compliance concerns. In addition, WazirX will assist these budding entrepreneurs in obtaining funding by connecting them with eager venture capitalists.

The company has partnered with a few venture capital funds to help users grow more by providing grants and funding opportunities.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Siddharth Menon, Co-founder and COO at WazirX, said,

“We started the programme with the goal of paving the way for the future generation of crypto entrepreneurs who wish to start their own exchange using WazirX's expertise. The goal is to expand the ecosystem to cover the underserved niches in the Indian market as effectively as possible."

"We envisage talented entrepreneurs with fire in their bellies to utilise this programme as a springboard to create their own businesses for solving challenges and propelling the country’s growth trajectory.”

IIT Kanpur develops novel nanoparticles for disease and rice crop protection

A team of researchers led by Dr Santosh K Misra and Piyush Kumar from the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, IIT Kanpur, has developed a novel nanoparticle-based bio-degradable-carbonoid-metabolite (BioDCM) that can protect crops from fungal and bacterial infections.

The research was done in collaboration with researchers Dr C Kannan and Divya Mishra from ICAR-Indian Institute of Rice Research, and Dr R Balamurugan and Mou Mandal from the School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad.

This is the second such innovation in the agriculture sector since last year from IIT Kanpur. In 2021, out of the 107 patents filed by the institute, one invention was the Bhu-Parikshak soil-testing device that has proven to significantly reduce the time and hassle required for testing soil in the lab.

Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur said,

“As the problems faced by the farmers are multifold, our efforts also have been relentless to enrich the whole ecosystem of farming, in general. In that regard, the invention of these novel nanoparticles would lessen the worries of crop infection and give a boost to crop yield.”

The bio formulation is non-toxic in nature, eco-friendly, easily degradable, and is established to be a potent natural inhibitor in suppressing the growth and development of soil-based plant pathogens, including fungi and bacteria.

It helps in the crops to defend themselves by eliciting defence and meeting the level of competition towards better productivity.

The invention also helps in overcoming some shortcomings such as less control on bioavailability, premature degradation and absorption by the crops, thus, making it a feasible option for farmers.

FarEye introduces new sustainability capabilities to minimise CO2 emissions

FarEye, a global SaaS platform provider transforming last-mile logistics, on Friday announced several new capabilities for more environmentally sustainable delivery operations, route optimisation, and consumer experience.

These include Green Vehicle Route Planning, Long-Haul Truck Route Planning, Carrier Allocation System, and Sustainability Dashboard.

“In a world shifting towards prioritising environmental sustainability, we are dedicated to complementing and supporting our customers’ sustainability goals. In 2021, customers that used our platform collectively helped reduce carbon footprint by 40,961 tons. We see this number continue to increase as our customers adopt and use these new capabilities across the first, mid, and last-mile in their delivery network,” said Suvrat Joshi, Chief Product Officer at FarEye.

FarEye said the intelligent delivery management platform is designed to help customers boost delivery efficiency, enable green fleets, and gain visibility into outcomes of sustainability initiatives.

The platform claims to be processing over 100 million transactions every month, supporting more than 25,000 drivers and is integrated into a network of over five million vehicles, improving billions of deliveries worldwide. The company is on a journey to achieve 100+ million transactions per day with processing petabytes of data.

Get connected to WazirX