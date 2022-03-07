WOW Skin Science is pushing the pedal of innovation in the personal care space in India

Beauty and personal care brand ﻿WOW Skin Science﻿ has clocked nearly Rs 500 crore in revenue and expects to reach Rs 800 crore by next fiscal year.

Speaking about the company’s revenue targets, Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder, WOW Skin Science, said this growth will be driven by strong domestic and international sales. He added, “In short, our North Star for 2025 is much more than Rs 2,500 crore, but in the interim, for the next year, it’s close to Rs 800 crore.”

Founded in 2015, with its innovative products, the Bengaluru-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) company is making a name for itself in the beauty and personal care space.

WOW Skin Science Co-founder Manish Chowdhary

ALSO READ CashKaro on a mission to rapidly scale its business with an ambitious growth roadmap

In terms of key growth pillars, Manish said the brand will focus on building its core. Besides, WOW Skin Science plans to build strategic business over time and expand globally.

“In the coming year, we are looking at building some beloved brands as consumer propositions, which should be rolling out very soon in the next couple of quarters,” Manish shared.

According to him, several new brands have emerged in the last couple of years, paving way for brands like WOW Skin Science to build some legacy. “Today’s consumer wants freshness, new ingredients, and newer stories,” he added.

In the next couple of months, Manish said the D2C brand aims to bring interesting health and beauty offerings, focusing on GenZ and Millennials.

At present, WOW Skin Science is available in 15,000 stores. The D2C company wants to build its business in the top 10 Indian cities before moving on to the next tier of cities.

“About 90 percent of consumers in our sector buy offline and 10 percent buy online. That’s an ocean of opportunities to capture,” said Manish.

In terms of cost efficiencies, Manish said the overall costs in the sector — advertising costs, supply chain costs, etc. — has increased. WOW Skin Science is trying to be cost-efficient in many ways by building manufacturing capabilities across India, tapping into the quick commerce segment, etc.

“There is a lot of room at our end to get these kinds of optimisations,” he added.

Edited by Suman Singh Edited by Suman Singh