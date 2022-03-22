How Indian Twitterati reacted to Zomato's 10-min delivery announcement

﻿Zomato﻿ CEO Deepinder Goyal's announcement on Monday on delivering food in 10 minutes has sent the Internet into a frenzy. Everyone seems to have an opinion on how this move will pan out.

Vaibhav Sisinty, founder of Growth School that raised $4 million last week, praised Goyal's decision to make a public statement on this development rather than building in secret.

NS Ramnath, co-author of the Aadhaar Effect, linked Zomato's efforts to Uber Eats' similar experiment in New York in 2015, and how Zomato seems to be taking a very different approach.

Prashant Pitti, co-founder of ﻿EaseMyTrip﻿, had an entirely different take on the announcement, assuming that Goyal was setting us all up for the ultimate April Fool's joke.

Overall, the announcement seems to have been ignored by the stock market, as Zomato's price has not changed much since the opening bell today. It closed at Rs 80.40 on Monday, and only fluctuated by a few paisa on Tuesday morning.

However, not all responses were positive. Riyaaz Amlani, the restauranteur behind brands like Social and Smoke House Deli, pushed back against the delivery obligations this would create for restaurants, saying that the industry would rather take time than no longer be able to serve good food.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram looked at the detrimental effect on the riders, saying that this new move is a "ten minute gamble" on the lives of delivery partners.

However, Nigel D'Souza, anchor at CNBC TV-18, has perhaps the best take so far. 10-minute food delivery might be great, but a 10-min taxi booking without cancellation would be fantastic!

Edited by Megha Reddy Edited by Megha Reddy