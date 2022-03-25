‘India is now creating products for the world’ – 20 quotes on the India business opportunity

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of March 14-20 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

We are seeing a lot of digital-first, inbound-driven Indian SaaS companies providing intense competition to the developed-world counterparts. - Nishant Jain, Netcore Cloud

We strongly believe the emergence of India as an upcoming global leader in gaming. - Joseph Kim, LILA Games

There was a time when the best talent left the country to seek better opportunities. However, things have changed for the better. India is now creating products for the world. - Nishant Patel, Contentstack

India’s assistive technology market too is at an inflection point. The World Bank’s estimate of around 80 million Indians suffering from disability debunks the illusion of a small market overrun by competitors. - Deeksha Narendra Kumar, Social Alpha

Supply chain-based financing has been growing rapidly in the country, especially as the government pushes for digitisation of these businesses. - Archit Gupta, Clear

The jewellery industry in India is poised for exponential growth due to the enhanced self-belief and people’s desire to look and present themselves better. - Sunil Kant Munjal, Hero Enterprise

Research shows consumer preferences in the plant-based industry are bound to grow higher as health and environment consciousness continues to grow. - Sumair Sachdev, Alt Co

Today, the real estate sector has opened the doors for a myriad of opportunities and alternative asset classes such as student housing, co-working, and ResiTel. - Vaibhav Jatia, Rhythm Group

By 2030, 50 percent of our revenues will come from services & solutions. India is going to play a key role in this transformation journey. - Jan Gurander, Volvo Group

When it comes to the adoption of apprenticeship in India, the last five years have been very rewarding. - Sumit Kumar, TeamLease Skill University

The biggest pain point in the fashion tech segment that startups usually deal with is the unorganised nature of the market. - Rashi Agarwal, LetsFlaunt

Credit gap is one of the biggest roadblocks in the growth journey of offline retailers. - Suhail Sameer, BharatPe

In India, 90 percent of MSME women entrepreneurs do not avail formal credit options, mostly due to lack of land or property collateral. - Hardika Shah, Kinara Capital

A significant volume of our loan disbursements happen to women entrepreneurs, yet we are cognizant that the credit gap to be bridged still remains large. - Siddharth Mahanot, Indifi Technologies

There is a need for regulation of the usage and sharing of data by ecommerce entities to have a level-playing field, and prevent the misuse of the right of privacy of customers accessing the platforms. - Confederation of All India Traders

A lot of the [pet] rescue organisations in the city are very short-staffed and have limited funds. - Haris Ali, Sarvoham

A massive amount of resources go into producing each ounce of food, of which a huge chunk (approximately one-third) goes unutilised. - Saket Dave, Wastelink

There are so many different kinds of snacks available across our country that even the locals are not aware about. - Kaushik Prasanna, Kaamik

The $1 trillion economy cannot come from Bengaluru, from Delhi, or from Kolkata. It will be driven by the emerging cities. - Sanjeev Gupta, KDEM

They (people from tier-II and III regions) have higher aspirations because any product or service that you can offer them, which can enhance their lives, has a higher Delta for them than a tier-one user. - Harsh Jain, Dream Sports

Most of the education even in rural areas is slowly moving towards English medium. - Mahalakshmi Satish, ﻿Prodigy India

There are many companies trying to bring change in this [e-grocery] industry, a positive change for the farmers and consumers. Many more companies need to join to cater to the growing demand. - Niranjan Sharma, Kisanserv

With the online retail sector poised to explode, integrating local shopkeepers with technology has become critical, especially since they still control most of the retail space. - Harish Rohokale, Apptmart

