IPO-bound PharmEasy signs up Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as brand ambassador

IPO-bound e-pharmacy brand and healthcare app ﻿Pharmeasy﻿ has announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador. The partnership will include endorsement across mediums, including TV commercials featuring Aamir Khan as part of IPL 2022.

“It is indeed a pleasure to work together with the PharmEasy brand, to help provide economical healthcare at each person’s doorstep. I feel that in today’s times, PharmEasy is providing an essential service, in a sector that is itself a fundamental requirement for all of us, and I look forward to this association,” said Aamir Khan in a statement issued by the company.

As the face of the brand, Aamir Khan will promote the ease of availability of medicines, diagnostic tests and healthcare products on the PharmEasy app. Collaborating with Aamir Khan will further strengthen the brand’s belief in making healthcare accessible to every nook and corner of the country, said a statement issued by the company.

“Collaborating with someone as versatile as Aamir Khan fills us with immense joy. We are absolutely thrilled to have him on board as the face of the brand PharmEasy. He truly knows how to engage with the audience,” said Gaurav Verma, CMOT at API Holdings, the parent company of PharmEasy brand.

He further added, “With this association, we aim to reach more people while making affordable healthcare accessible to everyone. We are looking forward to a great collaboration with him this year and widening our reach through offerings and such campaigns.”

API Holdings filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in November 2021 to raise Rs 6,250 crore through an initial public offering through primary share sale. The company is in conversation with bankers to raise Rs 1,250 crore through a pre-IPO round which will bring down the fresh issue size. Recent media reports, however, point at a delay in the company’s plan to list publicly.

The company has also earmarked Rs 1,500 crore towards inorganic growth and strategic investments.

Edited by Kanishk Singh Edited by Kanishk Singh