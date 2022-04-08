‘The biggest challenge when it comes to any new technology is inclusion’ – 35 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 35 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Metaverse is storytelling and content first. So telling trans-media stories is a critical skillset of the future. - Namrata Singh, Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India

The metaverse increases the sensory perception of the persona consuming intelligence from digital twins in the energy, pharmaceutical, and defense sectors. - Derick Jose, Flutura

There is nothing else that is this big that has been built. Big Tech and Big Finance is betting on the Metaverse. - Ivan Liljeqvist, Moralis

Every new medium unlocks unknown potential in terms of its ability to change and shape the world. And we're only seeing the very beginning of AR and VR or move towards the concept of Metaverse. - Jack Condon, Epic Games

Today, with technological advancement, we can create the impression of embodying the internet, while we can feel ourselves in an immersive space, sitting next to each other, even if miles apart. - Manish Maheshwari, ﻿Invact Metaversity

To use an application that involves Web3, you need a crypto wallet. And most people in the world don't have a crypto wallet right now. - Sami Start, Transak

One thing which people are missing out on [in crypto] is tooling. There is a lot of innovation waiting to happen in tooling as well. - Sriram V Iyer, Coinbase

Web 3 would be a stage to help users leverage the power of their own data and be true stakeholders in the network. - Himanshu Yadav, Woodstock Fund

Today, the only technology that enables you to sell custody or own a digital asset is blockchain technology. - Jonathan Caras, Levana

Educating people about blockchain and crypto is not about looking at Bitcoin prices, but looking at the use cases it provides. - Vineet Budki, Cypher Capital

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Web3 brings a parallel decentralised world, where tokenisation of processes, actions, and data, is going to enable people with ownership of data and actions. Web1 and Web2 have laid a foundation for the audience to want Web3. - Shilpa Karkeraa, Myraa Technologies

A new kind of social behaviour is going to happen…with the key idea that your wallets and NFTs that you hold are your social identity. - Anuj Kodam, Wall.app

As a new monetisation method for creators in the world of cinema, NFTs are here not just to stay but will become an integral part of the creator economy. - Abhayanand Singh, Vistas Media Capital

Pre-recorded courses are making a comeback because these YouTubers are now able to monetise their audience. - Rohan Sinha, Kohbee

When you state facts, you merely communicate information to the students. However, if you want the child to think, then that will happen by asking more and more questions. - Chitra Ravi, Chrysalis

Demand forecasting occupies a prominent position in the supply chain industry. It is a part of prediction that not only helps in garnering profits but also in maintaining the number of products. - Lalit Das, 3SC

Travellers wish to connect with locals quickly before travelling to the new destination. Having connections helps them plan their trips in a better way, with local experts. - Vijay Saini, Travel Buddy

Today, financial transactions are no longer being thought of as a post-facto action; they are being embedded into every journey of the user, from social to business apps. - Kalyan Josyula, ﻿BASIC Home Loan

Prudent use of drone technology can immensely help wildlife conservation and the environment. - Mukesh Kwatra, SmilingTree

The transition of health devices and other medical breakthroughs will additionally work with quality treatment through cloud clinics. - Shashank Saini, Medpho

When you work with customers backwards, when you work with students backwards, you are always going to find ways to solve a problem in better, more interesting ways. And technology always helps accelerate that. - Anil Goyal, BYJU's Group

Just like social media has become a vital tool to know about the ongoing world events, digital community platforms are pivotal in creating awareness about the market ground realities. - Jitendra Chouksey, Fittr

Convenience is what will rule decision making for the customer, and drive behaviours that we haven't seen before. - Vargab Bakshi, Shopify

The brands that will get created in the next 10 years will be very different compared to the traditional brands that were created earlier. - Abhiroop Medhekar, ﻿Velocity

Creators, influencers, key opinion leaders have, in a way, become the billboard for the product you’re advertising. - Sanchit Baweja, Stage3

Avoid falling for verification based on social media. You would never know the true picture. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Companies should look into alternate data gathered from social media, websites, etc., and use them efficiently to preempt fraudsters right at the stage of onboarding. - Adhip Ramesh, TrustCheckr

Everybody expects updates, everybody expects to be able to have rapid development, agile programming, DevOps, and all these things that can be fairly new. - Yadhu Gopalan, Esper

Organisations today, more than ever, are in need to be changing, innovating and deploying new ideas fast. This requires a stable but agile software development platform that can leverage innovative technologies such as AI and low-code/no-code to enable rapid digital transformation and create real time impact for stakeholders. - Amit Anand, Jungle Ventures

The power to index links and retrieve information quickly is crucial for organisations that want to scale. - Kevin Weil, OSlash

'Culture' often is a highly valued yet poorly articulated asset of a company. And most engineers, when asked what a great workplace culture looks like, are unable to describe it beyond the cliche. - Rahul Chari, PhonePe

Frequent job transitions are becoming a norm in many segments of the workforce in the age of technology and social revolution. - Sidharth Agarwal, Spectrum Talent Management

It’s never been more critical to hire the right developer with the right skill set. - Vivek Ravisankar, HackerRank

The technical hiring market is at a pivotal moment, as companies around the world struggle to scale recruitment efforts in one of the most competitive labor markets we have ever seen. - Martin Angert, Susquehanna Growth Equity

It needs a holistic approach, right from the grassroot education level to growing through the ranks in a corporate career, and investing in that community, building mentorship and sponsorship, to help increase women’s representation in tech. - Megha Yathadka, Uber

The biggest challenge when it comes to any new technology is inclusion. How do you really make it accessible to anyone and then be owned by everyone? - Suruchi Gupta, ﻿GIANT Protocol

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).