Luck plays an important role, but it’s your actions that decide your trajectory. - Masoom Minawala

Always work with the best of intentions in your heart and it will come back to you tenfold in the form of blessings and luck. - Neeta Sinha

It is important to get your products to the customer where they are; it's important to reach where they are. - Gaurav Bhalotia, Udaan

When you think about innovation, do not limit yourself to Product. - Gaurav Munjal, Unacademy

Everyone should have equal access to sustainable products in order to be able to inculcate sustainability in their lifestyle. - Divya Arora, KIKGERM

There are not many means of recycling plastic toys at present. Parents also aren't aware of how they could dispose of these toys. - Siyona Vikram, Little WISE club

When we make inclusion and diversity a key priority, the path to opportunity opens up. Diversity and inclusion are conducive to evoking honest conversations, appealing to different groups and encouraging creativity. - Rajesh Mani, Mastercard

Hopefully, there will be better role models for the next generation. It will become successively easier, so we have to be patient and pass it forward. - Ankiti Bose, Zilingo

With varieties of parental leave, an effective ramp back programme, daycare benefits and private rooms for mothers, these efforts help in providing an inclusive work environment to working parents. - Deepti Varma, Amazon

A woman must feel empowered, and her clothes should reflect that. - Payal Pratap

Most times, people are busy following trends or what looks pretty, and they forget to keep in mind the focus of the celebration or purpose of the brand. - Ayushi Misra, ﻿Absolutely Ayushi

Style is comfort. When you’re relaxed, it shows in your clothes and your gait. - Pawan Sachdeva

The idea is the soul of the work, and design serves as a pair of abled legs to take it forward. - Bianca D’sa Vincent, Sharpener

Art adds so much intrinsic value to our lives for both creators and viewers that anyone can appreciate it. - Marissa Miranda, Chitra Santhe 2022

From cave art to modern art, we as humans have always expressed our feelings and thoughts through art. - Kavitha Sunil, Chitra Santhe 2022

People need to understand that art is always unique, from person to person, artist to artist, form to form, and every other way. - Sreeja Suresh, Chitra Santhe 2022

The best way to retain employees is to build a world-class culture and a high-performing meritocratic workplace for employees to thrive. - Piyush Jain, ﻿ImpactGuru

The rising workforce is the backbone of any business today and it is important for organizations to ensure their growth. - Karna Chokshi, apna.co

Always acknowledge that everyone brings something unique to the table and keep yourself open to learning. - Padma Bhamidipati, Infosys

It is one thing to build a small-scale business but it is another thing to build a nationwide brand that provides a consistent quality product. - Himanshu Verma, Licious

Entrepreneurs should focus on positioning themselves as thought leaders in the industry – having meetups, mixers, and networking events is a good way to achieve this. - Preethi Vickram, Tapas Education

The moat for any early-stage startup is the founder itself, and he/she needs to channelise their energy in the right areas. - Mohamad Faraz, Upsparks

As a startup, you're always on the treadmill. - Vivek Saxena, Thinkly

Get great at failing. Being an entrepreneur, running a business or starting anything new will come with failures and setbacks. Seeing failure as a temporary disruptor, and as an opportunity to grow, is liberating. - Sonya Barlow, Like Minded Females Network

